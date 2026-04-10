Do Grocery Stores Actually Sell The Cheesecake Factory's Iconic Brown Bread?
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The Cheesecake Factory is famous for having one of the best free bread options that chain restaurants have to offer. And while there is a sourdough option, it's that delectable brown bread in the basket that fans generally have heart eyes for. One (arguably well-known) Cheesecake Factory secret is that, in 2018, the restaurant chain started selling this beloved brown bread at many grocery stores. It's found on shelves at Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and more — and you can even check if it's available at a store near you on the Cheesecake Factory website.
Along with the famous baguette-style loaves served in restaurants, the bread available to buy in stores comes in a few different shapes and sizes. The first option is Bakery Buns, which are like Cheesecake Factory-style hamburger buns. You can also pick up the oat-topped bread as a package of dinner rolls and slider buns, should you want a smaller option. And of course, it's sold as a package of sliced wheat sandwich bread, as well, enabling you to make all of your sandwiches with a dash of that Cheesecake Factory staple. Each variation of bread will cost you around $5 (though prices will vary depending on store and location).
Why fans love this bread (and how the take-home version compares)
This iconic brown bread stands out because nothing else quite tastes like it. While most agree it's delicious, many fans struggle to place the flavor, often assuming it's pumpernickel, but it's not. It's actually a sweetened wheat loaf based on a family recipe from one of the world's largest bakery companies. One Reddit user even said they spent most of their life convinced it was chocolate bread. In reality, that subtle sweetness comes from molasses and honey, which, along with its chewy texture and nutty rolled oat topping, helps explain its widespread appeal.
And while there's something about free bread at chain restaurants that makes it taste better (probably the free part), paying a few bucks for this chewy, wonderful bread at your local grocery store is still a pretty good deal. Overall, the take-home version of the Cheesecake Factory brown bread is well-loved and gets great reviews from fans. Many reviews mention that it tastes just like the bread served at the restaurant. "This is my favorite bread without having to go to Cheesecake Factory!" another fan raved on the Walmart website, commenting that the packaging keeps the bread fresh. And while it tastes great right out of the bag, it's best to heat it up in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes to achieve brown bread perfection.