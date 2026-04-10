Do Grocery Stores Actually Sell The Cheesecake Factory's Iconic Brown Bread?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for having one of the best free bread options that chain restaurants have to offer. And while there is a sourdough option, it's that delectable brown bread in the basket that fans generally have heart eyes for. One (arguably well-known) Cheesecake Factory secret is that, in 2018, the restaurant chain started selling this beloved brown bread at many grocery stores. It's found on shelves at Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and more — and you can even check if it's available at a store near you on the Cheesecake Factory website.

Along with the famous baguette-style loaves served in restaurants, the bread available to buy in stores comes in a few different shapes and sizes. The first option is Bakery Buns, which are like Cheesecake Factory-style hamburger buns. You can also pick up the oat-topped bread as a package of dinner rolls and slider buns, should you want a smaller option. And of course, it's sold as a package of sliced wheat sandwich bread, as well, enabling you to make all of your sandwiches with a dash of that Cheesecake Factory staple. Each variation of bread will cost you around $5 (though prices will vary depending on store and location).