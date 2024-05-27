What Makes The Free Bread At These Chain Restaurants Taste So Good?
They say that the best things in life are free. It costs nothing to get the rush of pride from an accomplishment, or to have that warm fuzzy feeling you get after hugging a loved one. While you're counting up all the priceless things that make life worth living, like happiness, friendship, and laughter, don't forget to top off the list with perhaps the most impactful phenomenon that doesn't cost a dime: the free bread provided at your favorite chain restaurants.
A key component of the fast-casual dining experience, the bread you get gratis at places like Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and others is more than just a way to whet your appetite — it often also serves as a good indicator of the level of quality you can expect from the rest of your meal. And while there is a bit of a sneaky reason why restaurants provide free bread, it shouldn't make you any less excited to see a fresh basket placed onto the table. Receiving free bread when dining out may seem magical, but it turns out the secret is usually the addition of a few common ingredients, and it's possible to recreate most restaurant loaves at home. From biscuits to breadsticks to rolls and more, these snack-worthy appetizers are the perfect way to break bread.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks need no introduction, but they deserve one anyway. Delectably soft, buttery, and savory, these breadsticks have been on the menu from the start in 1982, and fans can't seem to get enough. The Italian eatery's breadsticks are always baked fresh and get gobbled up so fast the kitchen pumps out new batches every 15 minutes. Perfect for sopping up excess pasta sauce, the only downside to Olive Garden's breadsticks is that they aren't exactly unlimited. Still, it's safe to say that many customers would probably order them even if they weren't complimentary. While it might seem like they're made from scratch or they've been dusted in some top-secret blend of Italian herbs in order to make them so mouthwatering to customers, they're actually coated in nothing more than margarine and garlic seasoning salt.
Several purported employees on Reddit note that the sticks come parbaked (Olive Garden owners Darden Restaurants has named Turano Baking Company as one of its partnering bakeries in the past), and on TikTok, one kitchen crewmember filmed the entire breadstick-making process from start to finish, showing them being slathered and seasoned after browning in the oven. That finishing touch is likely why customers can allegedly go through thousands of breadsticks per day. When it comes to a dish as plain and straightforward as bread, even the simplest ingredients can totally transform the flavor. If you want Olive Garden-level breadsticks at home, just keep plenty of margarine and garlic salt on hand.
Red Lobster
The beleaguered seafood chain may as well change its name to "Red Cheddar Bay Biscuits" for how popular its free bread is. Created in 1992 by former head of culinary development Kurt Hankins, Red Lobster's beloved biscuits are brimming with butter, garlic powder, parsley, and plenty of cheese, resulting in a rich, flavorful bite. While some customers on Reddit complain that the biscuits' texture and ingredient distribution is uneven, most chalk that up to discrepancies between restaurants. On the whole, for Red Lobster fans, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are as important to the dining experience as any crustacean on the menu.
The biscuits are so popular that the company even sells a frozen version and boxed biscuit mix so that even the unlucky souls who live in a state without a franchise can see what all the hype is about. Reviewers generally agree that although neither product tastes exactly like the genuine thing, both still yield exceptional biscuits. You could also add some ingredients into your own biscuit recipe to replicate the Red Lobster flavors — a few dashes of cayenne pepper, parsley, and garlic powder will help to deliver that zesty, savory taste while 1½ cups of shredded cheddar in the dough will give you a cheesy finish.
Texas Roadhouse
You don't have to live in the Lone Star State to indulge in Texas Roadhouse's iconic sweet, fluffy, free rolls. A few years ago, the rolls shared the spotlight with the buckets of peanuts Texas Roadhouse used to give each table, but since they stopped serving the legumes during the Covid-19 pandemic, all eyes are now on the free bread. Not that we're complaining — the Roadhouse rolls are lauded as some of the best around and are made even more scrumptious by the addition of the cinnamon butter provided with each basket.
The official recipe for Texas Roadhouse rolls is a guarded secret, but Kyle Hauber, a manager at one of the steakhouse's Kansas locations, hinted to Yahoo! Money that sugar and quality yeast are important components in making super light, semi-sweet rolls. Whatever they put into the rolls, it works. Some franchises pump out as many as 10,000 rolls a day to keep up with customer demand. They churn out plenty of butter too, which you can recreate at home by mixing together ½ cup of butter, ¼ cup each of honey and powdered sugar, and a few dashes of cinnamon until smooth.
The Cheesecake Factory
When it comes to sheer variety, it's hard to beat the menu at The Cheesecake Factory. That goes for its free bread too; diners start their meals with a basket of different types including a sourdough option. However, many customers would likely agree that the piece de resistance is the restaurant's brown bread. The company doesn't divulge what goes into these whole grain loaves on its website, but fortunately for Factory fanatics, the brown bread is available for sale in a few different styles. You can pick up packages of classic dinner rolls, longer baguettes, or even sandwich loaves. So, what makes The Cheesecake Factory's brown bread so unique? Its rich brown hue and sweetly nutty depth of flavor are likely thanks to a hearty blend of whole grains like rye, oats, and malted barley flour, plus brown sugar and molasses. The bread, which is inspired by a traditional molasses-based loaf first baked in the 19th century, "is exactly the same as what you get in the restaurant," said chief marketing officer Donald Evans in an interview with Thrillist.
If you find that the packaged version isn't quite cutting it, however, some online culinary sleuths have come up with copycat recipes that use honey, cocoa powder, and even espresso to help recreate the restaurant version's satisfyingly caramelly, malty taste. The sweet ingredients make this bread the perfect foil for savory flavors, including parmesan.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse may not get as much attention as other big players in the world of free chain restaurant bread, but many customers feels that these sweet, crusty dark loaves make trips to the restaurant worth it. This brown bread is also baked without dairy or eggs, making it a better option for those with food sensitivities. As with The Cheesecake Factory copycat recipes, fans have theorized that Outback's loaves contain molasses, honey, and cocoa powder, which results in a pronounced sweetness and chewy texture. Indeed, many diners refer to it simply as chocolate bread. Served with scoops of butter on the side, the fan-favorite complimentary appetizer is also included with takeout orders, according to 2020 post on X, formerly Twitter.
There are a few U.S. states that don't have an Outback Steakhouse, so it may take some ingenuity to get your hands on the honeyed, malty loaves. Plenty of people online find it quite similar to what's available at The Cheesecake Factory, so that may be the best alternative if you're after this darker style of bread.