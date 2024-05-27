What Makes The Free Bread At These Chain Restaurants Taste So Good?

They say that the best things in life are free. It costs nothing to get the rush of pride from an accomplishment, or to have that warm fuzzy feeling you get after hugging a loved one. While you're counting up all the priceless things that make life worth living, like happiness, friendship, and laughter, don't forget to top off the list with perhaps the most impactful phenomenon that doesn't cost a dime: the free bread provided at your favorite chain restaurants.

A key component of the fast-casual dining experience, the bread you get gratis at places like Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and others is more than just a way to whet your appetite — it often also serves as a good indicator of the level of quality you can expect from the rest of your meal. And while there is a bit of a sneaky reason why restaurants provide free bread, it shouldn't make you any less excited to see a fresh basket placed onto the table. Receiving free bread when dining out may seem magical, but it turns out the secret is usually the addition of a few common ingredients, and it's possible to recreate most restaurant loaves at home. From biscuits to breadsticks to rolls and more, these snack-worthy appetizers are the perfect way to break bread.

