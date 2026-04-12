Say Goodbye To Freezer Storage Problems: Costco Shoppers Love This Affordable Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Freezer storage is one of the biggest perks of meal prep: you can make a batch of something all at once, then freeze it for later and eliminate constant cooking. The downside is that the freezer often gets overloaded with so many different containers filled with foods that — let's be honest — you probably lose track of over time. There are plenty of must-buy items at Costco, but shoppers are loving the Souper Cubes, which are essentially silicone, ice cube-shaped trays (but much larger) that hold varying portions of soups or other foods. They're stackable, which helps with storage, and one set includes five trays of varying portion sizes.
Souper Cubes is its own brand, not a Costco-brand product, but Costco offers a good deal on the trays. A pack of four costs $79 on Amazon, while the five-pack at Costco is only $70. And while the price feels steep, Costco reviewers on the website made comments that they've "never been happier with an investment" and they were "so wrong" about thinking these weren't worth their value.
Costco shoppers use the Souper Cubes for all kinds of food storage
Each order of Souper Cubes from Costco comes with five total trays: two 2-cup trays, two 1-cup trays, and one ½-cup tray, all with lids. To use them, never forget the step to cool the food first, then add it the trays and freeze. Costco reviewers have become creative with storing so much more than just soups and sauces, too. "My favorite use for them is what we call 'Lego Lunches.' We freeze half-cup portions of rice, shredded meat, beans, chili, etc. and have them available in the freezer all the time," one reviewer wrote on Costco's website. Another reviewer said, "I did lasagna in some, (they baked up beautifully), and froze ready to use pizza toppings (sausage, spinach, etc.) and that was also a rousing success."
In general, the Souper Cubes have great reviews; you can skip the freezer storage hack of freezing leftovers flat for more efficient space management because the trays stack so easily. Shoppers love that they're silicone, meaning the food is easy to remove from the trays while frozen. The silicone trays are also oven safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit, so reviewers noted being able to pop the frozen portions right into the oven without removing them from the tray. There were a handful of critiques, though, such as some people not agreeing with the price tag and others noting that foods like tomato sauce can change the color of the silicone. With that said, if it's a product you would find useful, the 4.9 star-average over 360-plus reviews might speak for itself.