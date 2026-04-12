Say Goodbye To Freezer Storage Problems: Costco Shoppers Love This Affordable Solution

Each order of Souper Cubes from Costco comes with five total trays: two 2-cup trays, two 1-cup trays, and one ½-cup tray, all with lids. To use them, never forget the step to cool the food first, then add it the trays and freeze. Costco reviewers have become creative with storing so much more than just soups and sauces, too. "My favorite use for them is what we call 'Lego Lunches.' We freeze half-cup portions of rice, shredded meat, beans, chili, etc. and have them available in the freezer all the time," one reviewer wrote on Costco's website. Another reviewer said, "I did lasagna in some, (they baked up beautifully), and froze ready to use pizza toppings (sausage, spinach, etc.) and that was also a rousing success."

In general, the Souper Cubes have great reviews; you can skip the freezer storage hack of freezing leftovers flat for more efficient space management because the trays stack so easily. Shoppers love that they're silicone, meaning the food is easy to remove from the trays while frozen. The silicone trays are also oven safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit, so reviewers noted being able to pop the frozen portions right into the oven without removing them from the tray. There were a handful of critiques, though, such as some people not agreeing with the price tag and others noting that foods like tomato sauce can change the color of the silicone. With that said, if it's a product you would find useful, the 4.9 star-average over 360-plus reviews might speak for itself.