If You Love Bourbon, You'll Like Scotch With These Tasting Notes

For bourbon drinkers interested in broadening their horizons in the world of Scotch, an easy transition is to find a Scotch with overlapping tasting notes to bourbon. Bourbon's common flavor profile is sweeter, and includes caramel, vanilla, toffee, and warming spice. Scotch tends toward biscuity, fruity, or even slightly floral notes depending on how and where it's produced in Scotland. For example, not all Scotch is peated, which gives Scotch that distinctive smoky taste. Additionally, these two spirits have different mash bills that produce distinctive flavor profiles: bourbon has to be made with at least 51% corn while Scotch must use a percentage of malted barley (100% for single malts).

That said, Scotch that does have bourbon-like tasting notes usually has them because of the barrels the Scotch ages in. Much of bourbon's flavor comes from the charred virgin oak barrels they mature in, so Scotch aged in ex-bourbon barrels takes on some of those tasting notes bourbon lovers are used to. However, Scotch requires more time to achieve them.