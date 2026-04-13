If You Love Bourbon, You'll Like Scotch With These Tasting Notes
For bourbon drinkers interested in broadening their horizons in the world of Scotch, an easy transition is to find a Scotch with overlapping tasting notes to bourbon. Bourbon's common flavor profile is sweeter, and includes caramel, vanilla, toffee, and warming spice. Scotch tends toward biscuity, fruity, or even slightly floral notes depending on how and where it's produced in Scotland. For example, not all Scotch is peated, which gives Scotch that distinctive smoky taste. Additionally, these two spirits have different mash bills that produce distinctive flavor profiles: bourbon has to be made with at least 51% corn while Scotch must use a percentage of malted barley (100% for single malts).
That said, Scotch that does have bourbon-like tasting notes usually has them because of the barrels the Scotch ages in. Much of bourbon's flavor comes from the charred virgin oak barrels they mature in, so Scotch aged in ex-bourbon barrels takes on some of those tasting notes bourbon lovers are used to. However, Scotch requires more time to achieve them.
Look for Scotch that's spent time in bourbon barrels
Scotch that spends several years in ex-bourbon barrels has those bourbon-like vanilla, caramel, and warming spice notes. Two great examples are the Glenmorangie 12-year and the Glenfiddich (one of the must-know whisky brands for beginners) 14-year Bourbon Barrel Reserve. The former spends 12 years in first-fill and second-fill bourbon barrels and includes tasting notes of vanilla, along with orchard fruit. The latter spends time in both former bourbon barrels and virgin charred American oak, for even more bourbon-like flavors.
For a sweeter flavor profile to match bourbon's, look for Scotch that's also spent time in ex-sherry casks, which tends to up the sweetness factor. A good example is The Balvenie 15 Year Single Barrel, which has a good bit of sweetness with a flavor profile that includes warming spice. Another is Aberlour A'Bunadh, which is a bit sweeter and includes vanilla in its flavor profile (the distillery's A'Bunadh Alba is also a great choice for its bourbon-like notes). Once you keep these factors in mind, you can hunt down a Scotch that satisfies your favorite bourbon flavor profile while opening up the door to a whole new world of taste.