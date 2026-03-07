Here Are The Key Differences Between Scotch And Bourbon

Scotch and bourbon share some similarities. To the unfamiliar palate, they're closely related, but any expert on either spirit can tell you they're far from the same. Still, if you absolutely need to interchange them in a cocktail recipe, you can get away with it. They're both dark-colored liquors aged in oak barrels, but they have unique characteristics that give them different flavor profiles. Scotch tends to have different notes and undertones depending on where in its country it comes from, for example. Bourbon, on the other hand, has barrel-aging requirements that directly impact its notes (spoiler alert: the barrel has everything to do with why you taste vanilla notes in bourbon).

Whether you call them variations of whisky or whiskey, these spirits have four key differences you need to know. They're made from different grains, aged for different time periods, and, of course, come from different places. For that last one, each spirit has to meet certain location requirements for it to be referred to as true Scotch or true bourbon.