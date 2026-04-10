The Denver Burrito Spot Locals Flock To For Smothered, Loaded Breakfast Burritos
A little spicy, protein-packed, and super filling — there's nothing quite like a great breakfast burrito. La Abeja in Denver is known for serving up massive breakfast burritos at a great value, and locals can't get enough. The joint's burritos are available in a handheld and smothered version, both of which offer plenty of green chile and cheese, and a variety of filling options, including ham, bacon, chorizo-loaded potatoes, and eggs. As of April 2026, a handheld breakfast burrito from La Abeja will run you about $10, and you can score the smothered version for about $11.
The family-owned restaurant has been providing the Denver community with breakfast burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and more for over 25 years. When you're eating in the Mile High City, it's key to find eateries that know what they're doing, especially since food might not taste as good when you're eating in Denver due to the high altitude. La Abeja has certainly shown that it has some serious staying power in the area, earning its way onto multiple "Best of Denver" lists.
Why reviewers are saying about La Abeja — and what you need to know before you go
Professional reviews aren't the only place where La Abeja is getting praise. Local reviewers on Reddit and Yelp also can't stop talking about the hot spot's breakfast burritos, among its other menu items. The chile that smothers La Abeja's breakfast burritos (or goes inside, if you choose the handheld version) is celebrated as super smooth with the right amount of spice. Customers also talk about the high quality of ingredients as well as the value for the money — the portions at La Abeja are notoriously generous.
If you're headed over to the Colfax Avenue area of Denver and want to give La Abeja a try, there are a few things you should know before you go. While all types of breakfast burritos get rave reviews, some say that you're seriously missing out if you don't opt for the smothered version, so it might be worth eating in instead of opting for a handheld burrito.
Breakfast burritos are only available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., so make sure to arrive on the early side. The green chile (a food that Colorado is famous for) can be on the spicy side, so be sure to snag an agua fresca or coconut water to have some relief on hand if you need it. And if you still can't get enough green chile, head to Pueblo, Colorado, to try the Pueblo slopper, a regional dish tastes better than it sounds.