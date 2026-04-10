The Denver Burrito Spot Locals Flock To For Smothered, Loaded Breakfast Burritos

Professional reviews aren't the only place where La Abeja is getting praise. Local reviewers on Reddit and Yelp also can't stop talking about the hot spot's breakfast burritos, among its other menu items. The chile that smothers La Abeja's breakfast burritos (or goes inside, if you choose the handheld version) is celebrated as super smooth with the right amount of spice. Customers also talk about the high quality of ingredients as well as the value for the money — the portions at La Abeja are notoriously generous.

If you're headed over to the Colfax Avenue area of Denver and want to give La Abeja a try, there are a few things you should know before you go. While all types of breakfast burritos get rave reviews, some say that you're seriously missing out if you don't opt for the smothered version, so it might be worth eating in instead of opting for a handheld burrito.

Breakfast burritos are only available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., so make sure to arrive on the early side. The green chile (a food that Colorado is famous for) can be on the spicy side, so be sure to snag an agua fresca or coconut water to have some relief on hand if you need it. And if you still can't get enough green chile, head to Pueblo, Colorado, to try the Pueblo slopper, a regional dish tastes better than it sounds.