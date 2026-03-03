Why Food Might Not Taste As Good When You're Eating In Denver

If you're spending time in the kitchen in Denver, however, all hope isn't lost. There are a few tips and tricks you can put to good use to create great-tasting food while you're up in the clouds. If you're cooking at high altitude for the first time, you'll likely find that you need to make some adjustments to get the lower-elevation flavors you love. Since food doesn't quite have the same intensity at higher elevations, you may need to ramp up your seasoning game to create a dish that appeals to your palate. Tasting as you go is especially important when you're cooking at sky-high levels.

Using more liquid than normal (for example, if you're using a slow cooker or making a roast in the oven) may be necessary to stop your food from drying out due to humidity changes. You also might need to cook foods for longer periods of time. As with seasonings, there can be a bit of a trial and error process to getting it just right — be sure to allow yourself some extra time to get dinner on the table if you're making a soup, stew, or other liquid-heavy recipe. Temperature increases may be also necessary in Denver and other cities in higher elevations. Rising happens fast at higher elevations, so you may need to reduce the amount of baking soda or powder in your recipes. Trying a yeast-based recipe? You might simply find that it doesn't take quite as long to rise. While it can take some time to get used to baking up high, with a few simple adjustments, you'll be perfecting your favorite recipes in no time.