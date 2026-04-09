Swap Water With This Southern Staple For A Flakier, More Tender Pie Crust

If you're a dessert lover who prefers bakery-worthy blueberry pie over extra chewy chocolate chip cookies, you already know the significance of a tender and flaky pie crust. But to ensure all your homemade pies turn just as soft and delicious in the oven, use buttermilk instead of water. Whether you follow your own recipe or use the 3-2-1 rule for making pie crust, which is 3 parts flour, 2 parts butter, and 1 part water, exchanging water for buttermilk is a straightforward yet impactful swap. Unlike water, buttermilk contains fat, sugar, and protein, which, in the end, makes for a more flavorful and tender crust.

This rich dairy product also contains lactic acid bacteria, which makes it thicker, tangier, and more flavorful than water. Not to mention, when incorporated into butter and flour, the bacteria in buttermilk help reduce the flour's glutenous proteins. This ultimately helps you produce a pie crust that's easier to cut upon baking. The additional fat in buttermilk also makes for a softer crust. Lastly, since buttermilk contains natural sugars, your pie crust will caramelize more during baking, giving the end result a better overall texture and a deeper, golden brown hue.

To upgrade your preferred pie crust recipe, swap the water for buttermilk, and then add a little more buttermilk than your recipe suggests. Since buttermilk is significantly thicker than water, you may need one or two extra tablespoons to make the consistency of your dough malleable enough to shape and bake. If you don't have any buttermilk on hand, combine regular whole milk with a small amount of vinegar for a workable substitute.