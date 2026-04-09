Here's How Much The Average American Should Aim To Spend On Groceries Each Month In 2026, According To The USDA

Grocery shopping is easily one of the most divisive, non-negotiable tasks you either love or hate. Yet, there is one factor pertaining to food shopping most of us can agree on: Shopping smarter leads to less stress and ultimately, less money spent. Though, to avoid overspending at the grocery store week after week, how much should you be striving to spend on food every month?

Each year, the USDA breaks down the expected food costs of individuals living in the U.S. based on four tiers: thrifty, low-cost, moderate, and liberal. According to the agency's recent cost analysis, an adult between the ages of 20 and 50 in a four-person household following a moderate food plan should aim to spend between $330 and $391 per month on food. On a thrifty food plan, or the most money-conscious plan, the monthly amount ranges from $249 to $313 per individual. For adults living alone, the USDA advises increasing these expected costs by 20%; for adults in a two-person household, increase by 10%. Alternatively, a family of four (two adults and two kids) following the thrifty plan should aim to spend $1003.40 per month. This is significantly higher than the average American grocery budget in 2025, which, for the same size family, was approximately $982 per month.

It's no surprise that grocery prices have increased over the last few years. Especially since the inflationary crisis of 2022, at-home costs have remained consistently elevated since 2023. If you're looking to instill more structured guidelines around your grocery budget with helpful resources like the USDA's structured food plans, there are a few important factors you should take into account.