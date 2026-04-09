Here's How Much The Average American Should Aim To Spend On Groceries Each Month In 2026, According To The USDA
Grocery shopping is easily one of the most divisive, non-negotiable tasks you either love or hate. Yet, there is one factor pertaining to food shopping most of us can agree on: Shopping smarter leads to less stress and ultimately, less money spent. Though, to avoid overspending at the grocery store week after week, how much should you be striving to spend on food every month?
Each year, the USDA breaks down the expected food costs of individuals living in the U.S. based on four tiers: thrifty, low-cost, moderate, and liberal. According to the agency's recent cost analysis, an adult between the ages of 20 and 50 in a four-person household following a moderate food plan should aim to spend between $330 and $391 per month on food. On a thrifty food plan, or the most money-conscious plan, the monthly amount ranges from $249 to $313 per individual. For adults living alone, the USDA advises increasing these expected costs by 20%; for adults in a two-person household, increase by 10%. Alternatively, a family of four (two adults and two kids) following the thrifty plan should aim to spend $1003.40 per month. This is significantly higher than the average American grocery budget in 2025, which, for the same size family, was approximately $982 per month.
It's no surprise that grocery prices have increased over the last few years. Especially since the inflationary crisis of 2022, at-home costs have remained consistently elevated since 2023. If you're looking to instill more structured guidelines around your grocery budget with helpful resources like the USDA's structured food plans, there are a few important factors you should take into account.
How to shop smarter and spend less money at the grocery store every month
Every family's grocery budget is different but there are certain elements that drive each household's total monthly cost on food. Besides the size of your family and how many people you're shopping for every week, where you live also has an impact on food cost and accessibility. Believe it or not, depending on the target market, grocery stores may increase their prices at certain locations based on an area's average income as well as how many other supermarkets are in close proximity to the one in question. That said, you may need to shop at multiple grocery stores if you really want to save money.
For example, if you have a large family, buy in bulk from Costco and save trips to specialty markets like Whole Foods for more specific, one-off items you only need every now and then. You can also compare costs of your most purchased items at one store versus another and aim to exclusively shop at the stores that offer you the most savings per month. On that note, make sure to utilize your preferred store's offerings, especially when it comes to coupons and app-related discounts.
There are also measures you can take at home to save the most money in-stores. For example, plan out your meals ahead of time and make more detailed shopping lists, which can also reduce your monthly food shopping excursions.