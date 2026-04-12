The World's Largest Food Festival Is In The US (But It's Not In New York Or LA)

The nation's largest cities happen to bookend the United States, with New York at number one on the East Coast, and Los Angeles coming in at number two on the West. And lucky number three lies in between. That's right, Chicago is the third largest city in the country, and it's still pretty big, even in the bronze spot. Chicago is also home to some pretty big foods. Chicago's deep dish (not stuffed!) looms large in the minds of pizza devotees near and far, the storied Chicago-style hot dog has produced plenty of discourse, and a little show called "The Bear" introduced the Italian beef already known and loved by locals to Hulu viewers everywhere.

Once a year, each of those iconic foods and so many more are joined at what is generally accepted to be the largest food festival in the world: the Taste of Chicago. The Taste is also on our list of the 20 U.S. food festivals you need to attend at least once. The annual summertime affair first started in 1980, and it's typically held over the course of almost a week in July. And even that might not be enough time to try all of the offerings from dozens of different vendors. But you sure can try!