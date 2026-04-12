The NYC Dim Sum Spot That I'll Visit Over And Over Again

Of all of the dining styles available to me in New York City, dim sum most appeals to my proclivities. The variety of petite plates you can mix, match, and multiply into pretty much whatever configuration and quantity you please just piques my interest and my appetite. Having been on the food and drink beat for many of my nearly 20 years as a journalist, I've had plenty of opportunities to visit many excellent dim sum destinations around town. Golden Unicorn in Manhattan's Chinatown shines brightest among them.

Golden Unicorn first opened in 1989. Its signature gold-and-red dining room is still in peak form today, but you need to get past a dated, office building-style lobby to glimpse it. Seriously, every time I enter the ground floor, I feel like I should be wearing shoulder pads and stilettos while rocking feathered hair and a briefcase. You just can't get that time capsule quality with the competition.

Here, you're given a number, and you wait for the elevators to take you up to the main event on the third floor. The throwback vibes further abound as you meander toward the back of the space, where framed, weathered press clips tout the spot's excellence over the years to form a gallery of accolades. Groups (which Golden Unicorn is great for) take longer to be called, but I don't think I've ever lingered longer than 20 minutes for a two-top. It's worth the wait — even if you only have 24 hours to eat in NYC.