The Fruit So Smelly It's Banned On Public Transportation

Few foods on the planet have an aroma as contentious as that of durian, a large, spiky, oblong fruit native to Southeast Asia. You either love it or hate it, and those in the latter camp employ words like "rank," "putrefaction," and "raw sewage" when explaining its unique olfactory qualities. A quote attributed to Julia Child described durian as "dead babies mixed with strawberries and Camembert" (via The Wall Street Journal). It doesn't get more vivid than that (though it can get less complimentary, believe it or not).

Why does durian have such a powerful stink? An article published in Nature hypothesizes that the fruit's smell functions as a loud-and-clear announcement of its presence to attract pollinators, like bats and elephants. As for what gives ripe durian its otherworldly odor, blame (or thank) the presence of an amino acid called ethionine, which is broken down by an enzyme into ethanethiol and its derivatives: the primary odorants responsible for the fruit's pungent smell.

Despite its polarizing smell, durian has legions of fans, but you won't find them eating it in enclosed public spaces. Durian's odor is so pervasive that it's banned on public transportation and in some hotels throughout Southeast Asia, including in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. Signs proclaiming "No Durians" might make fun pics for tourists to snap, but it can get serious if you break the rules. Eat durian in a Singaporean hotel room, for instance, and you could land a fine of nearly $400 USD.

