19 Absolute Best Chinese Restaurants In NYC
New York has no shortage of Chinese food, which would make sense given that it hosts the largest Chinatown in the United States. From Sichuan to Cantonese, Hunan to Fujian, many different areas, cultures, and types of cuisine that make the world of Chinese food so incredibly vast are featured throughout the city. Depending on which borough you stay in, you really don't have to go far to find a hub of good Chinese food. Flushing, Queens, is certainly the largest, even surpassing Manhattan's Chinatown, but you can also find plenty of great restaurants in the Bensonhurst area of Brooklyn.
The history of Chinese immigration and thus, restaurants, in New York City is a tumultuous one, characterized by major events such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. But even despite the exclusion, the popularity of the cuisine was undeniable, and from 1910 to 1920, Chinese restaurants in New York City quadrupled in quantity — and the rest is history.
The cuisine, just like the country of origin, is incredibly vast, differentiated, multicultural, and ripe with ingredients to work with. This diversity is reflected in the quantity of restaurants available to eat at in New York, but these are a few of our favorites.
1. MáLà Project
The atmosphere at MáLà Project will draw you in right away. Exposed brick from floor to ceiling, beautiful wooden bowls filled with generous portion sizes, food that will make your mouth water (and tingle, with all that Sichuan spice), and cocktails to quench your thirst.
The menu features all the classics — dan dan noodles, fried chicken loaded with dried peppers, lotus root, marinated cucumbers, caramelized eggplant, and pig ears (don't knock it until you try it), just to name a few. Come for the lively environment and stay for the delicious plates.
(212) 353-8880
122 1st Ave., New York, NY 10009
2. Golden Lake Pavilion
You need only see the colorful neon lights decorating the outside of this Flushing-based dim sum hall to know you're in for an elaborate feast. The decorations bear a reminder to Las Vegas buffet bars, and upon entering the massive banquet hall, you're likely to feel a similar vacation vibe.
This is a cart-style dim sum restaurant. You may not even need to go into it knowing what you'll want, as you can simply eyeball the plates being wheeled around the expansive dining room and let your eyes decide. If you've never had dim sum before and are feeling a bit intimidated, we've got you covered on all the basics. Don't let your nerves shake you — once you've tasted the food, you'll be a dim sum regular in no time.
(718) 886-6693
60-15 Main St., Kew Gardens Hills, NY 11367
3. Super Taste
Whether you're looking to take boxes of food home to nurse a hangover or for somewhere comfortable to feast with a friend, Super Taste has the menu to meet all your needs. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., this Sichuan-style restaurant has all the classics you crave, like soup dumplings and edamame, as well as more unique offerings such as the stewed pork burger served on a sesame bun with cilantro and scallions.
What really stands out, though, is the hand-pulled noodles. Served with pork belly and chili oil, or Mount Qi-style with green peas, corn, and red pepper, each bite will be perfect, regardless of which flavor pairings you choose.
(646) 283-0999
26 Eldridge St., New York, NY 10002
4. Potluck Club
Potluck's Club eclectic dining area will draw you in with its energy at first sight. Open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday and brunch on the weekends, this Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the New York Chinatown experience, with an added bit of extra flair.
You can see it throughout the restaurant, from its iconic yellow tables to menu items like endive salads with dragonfruit, and the impeccably clean windowed kitchen — this restaurant was designed with style in mind.
If you're getting a bit tired of avocado toasts, make sure to check out their brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays, which includes milk-tea toasts and salted plum signature drinks. It's a unique, mid-morning experience you won't find anywhere else in the city.
133 Christie St., New York, NY 10002
5. Pecking House
Oftentimes, the best places to eat are the establishments that specialize in one thing and work tirelessly to perfect it. In the case of Pecking House, this means perfectly crispy, deliciously seasoned fried chicken. Its chicken isn't average — which is exactly what you would expect of the former sous chef of Eleven Madison Park. The strikingly bright-red color of this chicken comes from its Sichuan chili spice. Although this may sound intimidating, the chicken isn't terribly spicy and takes on the complex flavor notes of the Sichuan peppercorn.
Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Chinatown, Pecking House has got you covered on all your fried chicken needs, from sandwiches featuring chili oil and pork floss to the fried-cauliflower vegetarian option.
(646) 360-3351
83 Henry St., New York, NY 10002
6. Birds of a Feather
This Williamsburg Sichuanese restaurant hits the nail on the head for fun, delicious, and convenient. The vibrant atmosphere, an alluring cocktail menu, comforting food, and an accessible location are neatly rolled into one, just a few blocks from both the L and J train lines.
Open every day for lunch, dinner, and happy hour (Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m.), the dim sum menu is served all day and features the quintessential steamed buns, dumplings, potstickers, and scallion pancakes. But, we recommend you consider branching out from the dim sum menu to order the tea-smoked duck — a straightforward dish of incredibly flavorful duck served with steamed buns and a dipping sauce.
If you drink, you can enjoy a matcha IPA or a refreshing white wine-and-citrus cocktail. For those who prefer not to imbibe, try out a lime iced tea or a housemade soy milk (hot or iced, depending on how you're feeling) and trust us when we say: This isn't your average soy milk.
(718) 969-6800
191 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
7. Asian Jewels
Asian Jewels in Flushing is right on the edge of New York's biggest Chinatown. Open every day, this restaurant serves up Michelin-recognized dim sum in vast quantities off of wheeled carts.
The menu is as massive as you have probably come to expect from a banquet-style Chinese restaurant, and the options are endless. From noodles to fried rice, stir-fries to soups, they have just about any dish you could possibly hope for.
The expansive dining room, large tables, and even larger menu are best suited for a group experience — that way, you can order that much more food and each have a bite or two.
(718) 359-8600
133-30 39th Ave., Flushing, NY 11354
8. Xi' an Famous Foods
This now-expansive chain of restaurants that even has its own chili crisp brand was started by a father and son duo in New York. They were determined to make great food, and it's safe to say they've succeeded, given that they now have 17 locations in New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia.
The noteworthy dish is the biang biang noodles, which they still hand-pull, staying true to tradition. The noodles are thick with a delightfully bouncy bite, and will be sure to leave you wanting to come back again and again. Cumin lamb is a classic pairing that is hard to top, but they also offer Sichuan beef, stewed pork, or a more basic chili-oil version.
If you want to try something different, the liang pi cold noodles are great for those hot New York days when you crave a noodle but can't bear to sit over a hot bowl. The noodles have a unique chew to them, and the seasonings are on point.
(212) 786-2068
45 Bayard St., New York, NY 10013
9. Maxi's Noodle
Maxi's Noodle focuses on Hong Kong-style dishes while keeping the menu relatively straightforward. You've got refreshing Hong Kong-style milk teas and coffees, appetizers like curry fish balls and veggies with oyster sauce, wontons that are known for their larger-than-average size, and, of course, noodle soups.
Beyond the appetizers, you can build the noodle bowls yourself, customizing them to your tastes by choosing the type of noodle and toppings.
Open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Maxi's Noodle was voted best Chinese restaurant in the U.S. by a Yelp review competition, so you can expect consistency every day.
(212) 299-8209
68 Mott St., New York, NY 10013
10. Noodle Village
Noodle Village is located in Manhattan's Chinatown and is known for its flavorful congees and juicy soup dumplings. Congee is a rice porridge dish that, just like rice itself, is the perfect backdrop for strong accompanying flavors. At Noodle Village, you'll find toppings like pork liver and fish, sweet corn and white mushroom, dried scallop, or mustard greens and pumpkin.
In the dumpling department, don't miss out on the homemade fish balls or the shrimp and pork dumplings, which you can seek out at Noodle Village from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day of the week except for Wednesdays.
(212) 233-0788
70 Mott St., New York, NY 10013
11. House of Joy
House of Joy claims themself as the largest dim sum banquet hall in Chinatown, so you can expect a lively dining experience featuring wheeled carts piled high with different flavors of dim sum steam baskets.
Open every day, House of Joy is directly in the center of Manhattan's Chinatown and is a great place to visit with a group of friends or family when you want to tuck in to a great meal. The Cantonese-style small baskets, each with a few bites of different delicacies like fried shrimp rolls, shumai dumplings, and egg cream rolls, are a delight to enjoy with people you love. It's a meal that goes beyond food and centers around sustenance, conversation, and shared experience.
(212) 285-8688
28 Pell St., New York, NY 10013
12. Szechuan Mountain House
If you're going to visit a Sichuanese restaurant, you should probably take into account the fact that this food is characterized by its spice. That doesn't necessarily mean hot spice so much as the slightly floral, numbing effects of Sichuan peppercorn. It's a unique flavor, which is likely to continue growing on you as you become more accustomed. Szechuan Mountain House does this well in all of its dishes.
At this restaurant, you can find some great dishes you may not typically see elsewhere, such as baby cuttlefish, beef tripe in green pepper oil, thin-sliced beef tongue, and braised frog meat. For those who love to eat everything, this is a great menu to peruse.
If you're a bit more shy when it comes to eating new things, there are still plenty of dishes on the menu here that stick to the basics and aren't too spicy. Ma-po tofu, grilled beef ribs with steamed buns, or fried rice are all great options.
(917) 388-3866
23 St Marks Pl., New York, NY 10003
13. Congee Village
Congee Village is a well-known Cantonese spot in New York, where you just can't go wrong. If you're nursing the sniffles, try their simmered ginseng chicken soup for a spoonful of comfort. If you're in the mood for something with more of a chew than congee, the menu goes far beyond just the basic rice porridge with an expansive seafood selection, including king crab in three flavors, steamed oyster with black bean sauce, or sautéed anchovy.
The cocktail menu will also keep you occupied with a few recognizable classics and some more unique drinks like the Concubine's Smile, made with rum and lychee.
(212) 941-1818
100 Allen St., New York, NY 10002
14. Spicy Moon
Chinese restaurants tend to be meat-forward in many of their dishes. Even when you order something tofu-based, at times, there is meat mixed in. Spicy Moon, however, is here to cater to any vegan's desire for all the Sichuanese food they can eat. Opened by June Kwan, the mother of one of the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, this restaurant is entirely vegan and now has four locations in New York.
You can expect to eat such dishes as General Tso's deep-fried mushrooms, cumin tofu (a take on the traditional cumin lamb), and a vegan version of dan dan noodles. The hours vary by location, and if you place an order, make sure it's to the correct address.
(917) 388-3198
232 8th Ave., New York, NY 10011
15. Uncle Lou's
Uncle Lou's is a Chinatown staple that's been very positively reviewed by the New York Times, among other publications, for the homage it pays to classic Chinatown dishes and culture. The Lo Wah Kiu Favorites section of the menu refers to the first generation of Chinese immigrants and the dishes they brought with them. There you can find braised duck with sun-dried mandarin peel sauce, stuffed tofu skin wraps, salt and pepper frog, and lotus root pork patties, just to name a few.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a New Yorker who wouldn't recommend Uncle Lou's as a great place to eat — but you'll just have to see for yourself. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, so there are plenty of opportunities to stop by.
(212) 398-8653
73 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10013
16. Blue Willow
Blue Willow is a beautifully designed Hunanese restaurant located just below Central Park. In the elegantly decorated dining room, you can enjoy dishes such as roasted Peking duck served with thin pancakes and accouterments, silken tofu served with crab roe and salted duck egg yolk, hot & sour shredded potato, and ginger poached fish fillets.
The bar menu also offers original concoctions like an Oolong Old Fashioned made with Japanese bourbon, the Pandan Pillow that fuses rum with an abundance of fruit flavor, and the Feelin' Melancholy that combines gin with Korean melon.
Open every day, the Blue Willow is a beautiful space to enjoy a date night or a fantastic meal with friends.
(212) 213-2299
40 W 56th St., New York, NY 10019
17. Shui Mei Cafe
Shui Mei Cafe is just on the outskirts of Manhattan's Chinatown. This Fuzhounese restaurant serves dishes characterized by the strong umami flavor that is typical of Fuzhou cuisine, one of the most iconic dishes of which is rice noodles with a peanut sauce.
Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can enjoy the noodle soups, Chinese donuts, pan-fried rice cakes, and taro cakes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
This cafe is no frills, and you can expect to relax a little bit in a low-stakes environment with some comforting food.
(212) 791-2819
67 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
18. East Harbor Seafood Palace
The elegant dining room of East Harbor Seafood Palace is designed to hold bustling round tables packed with guests eager to eat a lot of food. Similar to other dim sum restaurants on this list, East Harbor is perhaps more appealing for those who live in Brooklyn and don't wish to leave the borough to enjoy a feast.
Plus, the restaurant is open every day and features all the favorites like sticky rice in lotus leaves, taro dumplings, water chestnut cakes, and egg tarts (plus a durian mochi you don't often see). For a little bit more of an upscale experience, East Harbor is the place to be.
(718) 765-0098
714 65th St., Brooklyn, NY 11220
19. Yingtao
The locations on this list have ranged from highly casual to more upscale, but Yingtao (cherry, in Mandarin) is in another category — the Michelin one-star category. You can choose between two different menus; the tasting menu comes in at $165 for nine courses, or on the bar menu you can choose from a selection of a la carte meals such as the Family Meal with a wagyu mapo or trout with camomile and sake.
Open Tuesday through Saturday, the experience here will surely be a special one, with small plates beautifully designed to be appealing to the eye and the palate. You should certainly reserve a table online in advance, but the bar offers walk-ins at any time.
(845) 236-6577
805 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019