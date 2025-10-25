19 Absolute Best Chinese Restaurants In NYC

New York has no shortage of Chinese food, which would make sense given that it hosts the largest Chinatown in the United States. From Sichuan to Cantonese, Hunan to Fujian, many different areas, cultures, and types of cuisine that make the world of Chinese food so incredibly vast are featured throughout the city. Depending on which borough you stay in, you really don't have to go far to find a hub of good Chinese food. Flushing, Queens, is certainly the largest, even surpassing Manhattan's Chinatown, but you can also find plenty of great restaurants in the Bensonhurst area of Brooklyn.

The history of Chinese immigration and thus, restaurants, in New York City is a tumultuous one, characterized by major events such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. But even despite the exclusion, the popularity of the cuisine was undeniable, and from 1910 to 1920, Chinese restaurants in New York City quadrupled in quantity — and the rest is history.

The cuisine, just like the country of origin, is incredibly vast, differentiated, multicultural, and ripe with ingredients to work with. This diversity is reflected in the quantity of restaurants available to eat at in New York, but these are a few of our favorites.