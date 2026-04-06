How To Tell If Your Dry-Aged Steak Is Actually Safe To Eat

Dry aging steak means decomposing beef slightly in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment with regulated air circulation. As the meat's connective tissues break down, the steak becomes more tender. But the meat often develops patches of mold on the outside, along with a crusty layer, or pellicle. Though this is usually trimmed off before being handed to the consumer. So, how do you know if your dry-aged steak is safe to eat? We asked Katie Flannery, COO of Flannery Beef, to break it down for us in an exclusive chat.

"If your dry-aged beef has been kept at proper temperatures throughout the entire process, from aging through storage to when it reaches your kitchen, you're starting from a place of safety," she says. The key is to purchase your meat from a reputable source — ideally someone who specializes in dry-aged beef. If you're still in doubt, there are a few specifics to check, starting with smell. "Dry aged beef will have a nutty, funky smell that's distinctly different from fresh meat," Flannery explains. These smells carry over to the flavor as well, which is often described as umami, caramelly, nutty, and blue cheese-like. (In fact, you can mimic the flavor of dry-aged beef with a marinade of blue cheese, mushrooms, and fish sauce.) So don't be put off if you notice a funky aroma with your meat; let it breathe for half an hour, then reassess. If the meat has spoiled, it will have an acrid odor. "It's hard to describe smells in words, but your nose will know if something has actually gone bad," Flannery says.