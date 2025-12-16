How To Cook Your Dry-Aged Steak For A Steakhouse-Quality Dinner

Although they could, perhaps, pass for one another in the blink of an eye, dry-aged steaks are quite a bit different than their conventional kin. First, steak is left to mature in a carefully calibrated environment. Then, whether it's a porterhouse or a T-bone, or even a considerably daintier cut, weeks (or even months) of aging cause moisture to escape the meat, which creates both a richer color and flavor, the latter of which many ultimately describe as funky. But, before the final result reaches your palate, you need to cook the steak. And for a steakhouse-quality finish, you'll do this just a little bit differently than from what you might be used to.

The moisture loss that takes place in the flavor development phase makes dry-aged steaks cook faster than their everyday counterparts. The good news is you can still use the preparation method of your choice; you'll just want to start checking its temperature with a meat thermometer earlier than usual. If you're used to perfectly searing your steak in a screaming hot pan for about four minutes on each side (depending on size, of course), for instance, then you should begin probing a dry-aged steak for doneness after only two minutes on each side. As usual, the ideal temperature for rare, medium, and (inadvisably) well-done steaks is around 120, 135, and 155 degrees Fahrenheit respectively.