Why Walmart Bakery Cakes Are So Cheap Compared To Local Bakers

If you've ever thought about making the move from grocery store cakes to those made in a local bakery, you might experience a bit of sticker shock. It turns out, there's a good reason why grocery store cakes are typically much less expensive than what you'll pay a local baker. The bakery at a grocery store, in general, is a loss leader — making it one of the best ways to save money while you're shopping.

Loss leaders are meant to get you in the door so you spend money on other items. Often, they're items or grocery departments (like the bakery and deli) that don't actually make money — they may even lose money. When you head to a grocery store to purchase a loss leader item, the store is counting on you browsing and purchasing other items while you're there. When you visit a local bakery, though, it's making money from the single item you're purchasing, so it doesn't make sense for it to sell items at a loss just to get you through the door. Another reason local bakery cakes are more expensive: Many smaller bakeries bake its cakes from scratch, rather than using a mix. (Unlike Costco's bakery cakes.) Alternatively, buying grocery store bakery items often means they're shipped in frozen, according to social media, making them less fresh than from-scratch cakes.