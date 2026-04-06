Why Walmart Bakery Cakes Are So Cheap Compared To Local Bakers
If you've ever thought about making the move from grocery store cakes to those made in a local bakery, you might experience a bit of sticker shock. It turns out, there's a good reason why grocery store cakes are typically much less expensive than what you'll pay a local baker. The bakery at a grocery store, in general, is a loss leader — making it one of the best ways to save money while you're shopping.
Loss leaders are meant to get you in the door so you spend money on other items. Often, they're items or grocery departments (like the bakery and deli) that don't actually make money — they may even lose money. When you head to a grocery store to purchase a loss leader item, the store is counting on you browsing and purchasing other items while you're there. When you visit a local bakery, though, it's making money from the single item you're purchasing, so it doesn't make sense for it to sell items at a loss just to get you through the door. Another reason local bakery cakes are more expensive: Many smaller bakeries bake its cakes from scratch, rather than using a mix. (Unlike Costco's bakery cakes.) Alternatively, buying grocery store bakery items often means they're shipped in frozen, according to social media, making them less fresh than from-scratch cakes.
How to get more value from your Walmart bakery
Want to get even more value from the Walmart (or other grocery store) bakery? Next time you're baking a cake at home, purchase frosting directly from the Walmart bakery. Even if they don't have it sitting out with the slices of cake, you can ask for them to load some up into containers for you, saving you a ton of time (and mess) at home.
Another way to save big at the bakery: Look for marked-down items. It can take some time to figure out when your local Walmart marks down donuts, cakes, and other bakery products, but knowing when to hit up the store is key for getting the best deals. According to Reddit, some grocery store bakeries mark down items at night. If you find a particularly great deal and aren't going to be able to eat the baked goods right away, wrap the items in plastic wrap, then place them in a freezer bag and into your freezer. While supporting your local bakery is fantastic, sometimes you need to go for the cheaper option. Hitting up your Walmart bakery can help you get cakes — and more — for less.