The Disappointing Reason You Need To Resist Buying Grocery Store Bakery Items

It might be nearly impossible to walk past the bakery section of your grocery store without buying something, or at least glancing at the options. However, while these premade treats may look delicious, they aren't always the freshest. Many shoppers have complained of store-bought baked goods from stores having an incredibly dry texture. Instead of a light and fluffy croissant or a perfectly moist piece of cake, you're left with a gritty and hard dessert. These items often aren't of the freshest quality due to being made with frozen components or shipped and stored while frozen.

Of course, the storage conditions of baked goods will affect quality in the long run, no matter whether you buy them or make them yourself, but the lack of freshness of store-bought treats is typically an issue from the very beginning. Many desserts such as sheet cakes, pastries, and even breads are made with frozen dough and other frozen ingredients because it's cheaper. These desserts are often half-baked at another location, transported to the store frozen, and then finished baking or decorated there. This results in a dry, stale texture, which many shoppers understandably have a problem with. Some even claim online that they no longer buy from grocery store bakeries because of the disappointing quality.