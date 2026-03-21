Are Costco's Bakery Cakes Made From Scratch?

There's no way to put it lightly: The cakes from the Costco bakery are a force to be reckoned with. From the super moist cake itself to the intensely sweet frosting, Costco bakery cakes are the stuff dreams are made of if you're a dessert lover. We did a deep dive to find out exactly how the folks behind the bakery counter at Costco work their magic. According to Reddit, Costco bakery's sheet cakes, round cakes, and mini cakes are made using a base mix. While they aren't exactly made from scratch, most of the cakes are mixed and baked in-house. Certain specialty cakes, like tiramisu and tuxedo cake, are shipped to the store frozen and thawed before they're set out for customers to purchase.

Actually creating the cakes in-house may be part of the reason why they taste so fresh and, well, awesome. Most grocery store cakes are shipped and delivered frozen from a central bakery, then thawed and decorated in-house. Even though Costco's bakery cakes aren't technically made from scratch, they're far closer to from-scratch cakes than what you'd get at many other supermarket chains. According to Reddit, most of the Costco bakery's frosting and cake fillings — namely, buttercream icing, cream cheese icing, and fudge icing — are made in-house as well (colored decorating icing is shipped in).