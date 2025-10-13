Master The Art Of Spotting Loss Leaders To Save Money At The Grocery Store

Sometimes when we're grocery shopping, we see deals that seem almost too good to be true. Certain two-for-one specials and other uber-discounts can make you wonder how the grocery store is even making a profit on an item. It turns out that sometimes, grocery stores purposely lose money on items to get you — and other customers who want to save some serious cash — through the door. Alli Powell, the CEO and owner of Grocery Getting Girl, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about loss leaders — items sold at a loss to the grocery store to bring customers in and get them shopping.

Loss leaders are typically grocery staples, according to Powell. She says that she commonly sees must-have grocery items like meat, produce, eggs, bread, milk, and soda sold at a loss. "Loss leaders are used to draw customers into the store," says Powell. Many grocery stores use loss leaders to encourage customers to choose their store before major events and holidays. "For example, a grocery store will sell turkeys below cost before Thanksgiving," Powell says. "The thought behind it is that a person will come in for the discounted turkey and continue to shop more, with the satisfaction of knowing they got a great deal."

While must-have items are popular loss leaders, they're not the only way grocery stores get savings-savvy customers to shop. "The Costco hot dog-and-soda combo is a great example of this," says Powell. "There is no other place where you can get a hot dog and a soda for that price. If a price seems unusually low, it's probably a loss leader."