Gordon Ramsay Takes His Burgers To The 'Next Level' With This Cheesy Tip

Just when you think you've mastered all of the top burger-making tips, another one comes along with even more flavor potential. You might have already determined the best type of beef for juicier burgers, or finally figured out how many toppings are just too many, but we bet you're less familiar with one of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's little-known burger-making recommendations: seasoning the cheese. In a clip from "Next Level Kitchen" posted to YouTube, the world's foremost swear jar contributor salts a square of cheese for a one-two saline punch.

Now, you may not want to take advantage of this particular tip with something already super salty, like good, old, processed American cheese, but a shake or two of salt could enhance the flavor of a milder cheddar, Havarti, or provolone. You also don't need to stick to salt alone when replicating Ramsay's seasoning step, either. Instead, swap it for whatever flavors you like — prefer a smokier burger? Something like Collected Foods' Applewood Bacon Salt could be just the ticket. Just know that the chef's execution is also just a little more challenging than it sounds, and you'll need a piece of common but still slightly specialized cookware to make it happen.