Gordon Ramsay Takes His Burgers To The 'Next Level' With This Cheesy Tip
Just when you think you've mastered all of the top burger-making tips, another one comes along with even more flavor potential. You might have already determined the best type of beef for juicier burgers, or finally figured out how many toppings are just too many, but we bet you're less familiar with one of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's little-known burger-making recommendations: seasoning the cheese. In a clip from "Next Level Kitchen" posted to YouTube, the world's foremost swear jar contributor salts a square of cheese for a one-two saline punch.
Now, you may not want to take advantage of this particular tip with something already super salty, like good, old, processed American cheese, but a shake or two of salt could enhance the flavor of a milder cheddar, Havarti, or provolone. You also don't need to stick to salt alone when replicating Ramsay's seasoning step, either. Instead, swap it for whatever flavors you like — prefer a smokier burger? Something like Collected Foods' Applewood Bacon Salt could be just the ticket. Just know that the chef's execution is also just a little more challenging than it sounds, and you'll need a piece of common but still slightly specialized cookware to make it happen.
Making Gordon Ramsay's seasoned cheese cheeseburgers at home
In the clip, chef Gordon Ramsay doesn't just slap the cheese on a burger patty, salt it, and call it a day. He first melts the cheese directly in the pan, a nightmare scenario for anyone who has accidentally done the same on a sticky surface like stainless steel. Ramsay, however, has a longstanding relationship with Hexclad, which is what he uses in the video. Hexclad touts its pans' nonstick stainless steel properties among their benefits, which, of course, would allow for this otherwise disastrous cheese trick. You can use any nonstick pan. Costco even sells a pretty convincing Hexclad dupe for a lot less.
With the proper tool, you're ready to soften and season your cheese. It's best to heat your pan on low for maximum control because, as Ramsay notes, the cheese will melt very quickly. You'll drop the slice in, sprinkle it with a bit of the salt, and let it sit until gooey and a little caramelized. This will all happen in a matter of seconds. Once it starts to ooze properly, Ramsay takes the base of the burger bun and gently presses it into the cheese to adhere before giving it a little twirl and removing the whole thing for further garnishing. (Using a saltier cheese? Try some porcini mushroom powder for extra umami, or ancho chile powder for a smoky kick. Bonus: The lightly caramelized melted cheese acts a flavorful barrier, keeping the bun from getting soggy.