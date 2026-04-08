For The Creamiest Southern-Style Grits, There's One Cooking Rule You Must Follow
A humble bowl of perfectly cooked grits, in all its soft, warm, indulgent glory, is often misunderstood or overlooked. This Southern staple can make for a reliably buttery breakfast side, or topped with shrimp for a savory dinner, but they're only worth having if you know how to cook them. One of the simplest ways to master a pot of grits comes down to patience. Constant stirring might sound tiresome, but it's an essential step if you want your grits to end up smooth and velvety instead of lumpy and gluey. It's not a food you can just throw on the stove and walk away from.
To understand why this works, you have to know this isn't some old tradition that has been passed down; it's actually science. When grits are heated and begin to cook, the starches absorb the liquid and swell, which is what gives them that final creamy texture. Stirring ensures the heat is evenly spread throughout the grits by keeping all the grains moving and reducing the opportunity for clumping. If you put grits over a flame and leave them, the starches will be released and settle, which will cause thicker lumps of corn throughout the pot.
More tips for making unforgettable grits
Once you've nailed the stirring, there are a few other tips for the best Southern-style grits that can take them from average to exceptional. It is best to cook them low and slow rather than at a rapid boil, as this helps the starches absorb liquid more evenly. Stir constantly but gently over a steady simmer rather than a boil, which helps prevent buildup and creates the smooth texture you're looking for. Swapping water for broth or adding rich dairy — like buttermilk or heavy cream – also builds a deeper flavor.
From there, you can take your grits in whatever direction you enjoy, going even heavier by folding in some cheese or keeping them lighter with a drizzle of olive oil and some fresh herbs. And while they may take the spotlight most of the time, there are other foods to pair with grits besides shrimp. Try topping your bowl of grits with braised mushrooms, eggs, pork chops, catfish, crispy tofu, or slow-cooked greens. As long as the base is silky smooth, it pairs well with a wide range of ingredients.