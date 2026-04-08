For The Creamiest Southern-Style Grits, There's One Cooking Rule You Must Follow

A humble bowl of perfectly cooked grits, in all its soft, warm, indulgent glory, is often misunderstood or overlooked. This Southern staple can make for a reliably buttery breakfast side, or topped with shrimp for a savory dinner, but they're only worth having if you know how to cook them. One of the simplest ways to master a pot of grits comes down to patience. Constant stirring might sound tiresome, but it's an essential step if you want your grits to end up smooth and velvety instead of lumpy and gluey. It's not a food you can just throw on the stove and walk away from.

To understand why this works, you have to know this isn't some old tradition that has been passed down; it's actually science. When grits are heated and begin to cook, the starches absorb the liquid and swell, which is what gives them that final creamy texture. Stirring ensures the heat is evenly spread throughout the grits by keeping all the grains moving and reducing the opportunity for clumping. If you put grits over a flame and leave them, the starches will be released and settle, which will cause thicker lumps of corn throughout the pot.