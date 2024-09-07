Carla Hall's Helpful Hint For Perfectly Cooked Grits
Not everyone likes grits, but those who appreciate the unbeatable Southern staple food know that they can be enjoyed any time of day alongside a variety of main courses. And while they're affordable and delicious, grits can be deceptively difficult to get right. Cooking time can vary greatly depending on the brand you're using, making it challenging to know when grits are done. Luckily, chef and television personality Carla Hall has a tip that you can use no matter if you're making tangy buttermilk grits for an easy make-ahead breakfast or savory shrimp and grits for dinner.
"This expression that I learned on "Chasing Flavor" with a chef in Charleston is that the grits have to 'pop,'" Hall told EatingWell in March 2024. "I didn't have that language or that visual before, but the grits have to cook and pop and each grain has to pop open to become soft. Then you know that they're done and they should be thick and creamy."
Grits may take longer to cook than you think
Whether you're using quick, instant, old-fashioned, or stone-ground grits, the directions on the packaging often suggest a shorter cook time than is actually needed for grits to soften completely. Undercooked grits are watery with an aptly named "gritty" texture, and you want to wait for a smooth, creamy consistency. For stone-ground grits, this can take an hour or more. Rather than relying on what a box or online recipe says, take Hall's advice and look for yourself to see whether all the grains have opened up, leaving no crunchy bits behind. Patience is key when it comes to grits, as even the quick variety takes closer to 15 minutes to cook than the five minutes advertised.
It may be tempting to opt for the convenience of instant grits in place of the time-consuming stone-ground variation, but keep in mind that instant grits are processed and lack most of the vitamins and fiber found in the real deal. They're also less flavorful, which means it'll take more butter and salt, or flavorful cheese, to make them tasty. Cooking stone-ground or old-fashioned grits to perfection might take some time, but the result will be the ultimate creamy comfort food.