Carla Hall's Helpful Hint For Perfectly Cooked Grits

Not everyone likes grits, but those who appreciate the unbeatable Southern staple food know that they can be enjoyed any time of day alongside a variety of main courses. And while they're affordable and delicious, grits can be deceptively difficult to get right. Cooking time can vary greatly depending on the brand you're using, making it challenging to know when grits are done. Luckily, chef and television personality Carla Hall has a tip that you can use no matter if you're making tangy buttermilk grits for an easy make-ahead breakfast or savory shrimp and grits for dinner.

"This expression that I learned on "Chasing Flavor" with a chef in Charleston is that the grits have to 'pop,'" Hall told EatingWell in March 2024. "I didn't have that language or that visual before, but the grits have to cook and pop and each grain has to pop open to become soft. Then you know that they're done and they should be thick and creamy."