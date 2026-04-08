Many Paris Restaurants Won't Seat You Without This One Thing

Parisians are known for following strict etiquette guidelines (hint: always say "bonjour" when entering an establishment). Even if you've read up on all the tips and tricks to behave properly when visiting the city of love, there's one thing you'd better make sure you do: make a reservation. Think of it this way; in many big cities, popular, in-demand restaurants usually require reservations if you want to ensure that you can eat there. There are a number of incredibly hard restaurant reservations to get in the U.S., and Paris is no different.

One reason reservations are extra important in Paris is because the dining culture is a lot different than in the U.S., where tables are typically expected to turn over relatively quickly. For Parisians, a meal is a slow, leisurely experience to be savored, which means less opportunity to snag a table last-minute. On forums like Trip Advisor and Reddit, tourists in the city mostly share the sentiment that if you want to eat somewhere that's popular, a reservation should be made as early as possible. At less well-known places, you may want to pop into the restaurant the day before to make a reservation.