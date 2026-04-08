Many Paris Restaurants Won't Seat You Without This One Thing
Parisians are known for following strict etiquette guidelines (hint: always say "bonjour" when entering an establishment). Even if you've read up on all the tips and tricks to behave properly when visiting the city of love, there's one thing you'd better make sure you do: make a reservation. Think of it this way; in many big cities, popular, in-demand restaurants usually require reservations if you want to ensure that you can eat there. There are a number of incredibly hard restaurant reservations to get in the U.S., and Paris is no different.
One reason reservations are extra important in Paris is because the dining culture is a lot different than in the U.S., where tables are typically expected to turn over relatively quickly. For Parisians, a meal is a slow, leisurely experience to be savored, which means less opportunity to snag a table last-minute. On forums like Trip Advisor and Reddit, tourists in the city mostly share the sentiment that if you want to eat somewhere that's popular, a reservation should be made as early as possible. At less well-known places, you may want to pop into the restaurant the day before to make a reservation.
Do you always need a reservation in Paris?
While it is a smart idea to make a reservation for your evening meal, you don't necessarily need to stress about doing so for every meal you eat in Paris. For example, if you want to stop into a café to enjoy a café au lait and a croissant or a casual lunch, this typically won't require a reservation. Cafés and brasseries are often open all day, and can usually handle walk-ins. Just don't request this coffee drink, as you might have a hard time finding it in France!
Of course, part of the joy of travel is stumbling across a wonderful place to grab a bite unplanned. If you see such a place and they are full, are you totally out of luck? You may want to ask — politely — if they may have a table later in the evening, and go and have a glass of wine and an aperitif while you wait, as many French restaurants serve food until 11 p.m. or even later. Wherever you choose to dine, keep an eye out for this French restaurant red flag that should send you running: an oversized menu, which is a sure sign of a tourist trap.