The French Restaurant Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Chances are that if you're in the U.S. or Europe, you're somewhere near a French restaurant. But for all the great ones out there, there are as many places that you should be avoiding like the plague. From tourist traps in city centers to poorly run restaurants that'll have you feeling like you're in an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," there's little worse than a genuinely bad French restaurant. Luckily, there are signs to look out for to make sure you avoid the duds.

One French restaurant red flag that should send you running is an oversized menu. You've probably been to one of these places before — professing to serve authentic French cuisine, but with an expansive, Cheesecake Factory-esque tome of a menu. Ultimately, this means one thing: Frozen food. Or, at the very least, food that isn't fresh. The fact is, most restaurants just can't produce hundreds of dishes à la minute without the help of a freezer and a microwave. An overambitious menu indicates an emphasis on quantity over quality, and is about as far as you can get from "authentic."

A good French restaurant should have a reasonably short, seasonal menu that prizes great produce and what's available over trying to impress with a lengthy menu. Too many items with little ingredient overlap reveal a lack of identity. Ultimately, it's always better for a restaurant to be saying "Look how good our food is," rather than "Look how much food we can make!"