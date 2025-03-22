The Coffee Drink You Might Have A Hard Time Finding In France
Worldwide, many pair their daily coffee alongside milk. Although a combination of only two components, there's a widespread range of regional takes on the style. From Australia and New Zealand's beloved flat white, to the Spanish-born cortado, many cultures modify ratios and brewing methods to their taste. Yet if there's one milk-beverage that's among the most universal, it's a latte. Blending espresso with foamed milk in a tall glass, it's a highly variable — yet dependably easy-drinking — creation.
And despite its especially strong roots in Europe, curiously, the drink is absent on French café menus. Instead, this country operates with an entirely different set of coffee drinks, which are typically ordered without a menu. For example, ask for "un café" — translated to simply "a coffee" — and you'll get an espresso. While if you go for a noisette, a popular French coffee style, you'll receive an espresso with just a dash of foamed milk.
Not on the menu: Familiar Italian-derived drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, or a simple all-American drip coffee. In large part, this is due to the traditional nature of coffee-drinking in France. Upheld by centuries of its own café culture, coffee drinking operates by its own set of customs and go-to beverages. For example, you're expected to drink the beverage sitting down, and with a specific order for the time of day.
French coffee culture incorporates a distinct set of beverages
Although lattes are absent from classic French café menus, that's not to say there's no similarly milk-heavy coffee experience. To satisfy such an easy-drinking option, the classic milk coffee is instead the café au lait. Around since the 18th century, this beverage predates espresso machines entirely. It's typically crafted with a strong brewed coffee — like in a properly steeped French press — diluted with a large amount of steamed milk. Traditionally, the drink is served in a bowl for a warm and soothing experience.
The café au lait and latte overlap in their ritual of morning consumption. In both countries, these drinks are seen as breakfasts served alongside breakfast. In fact, the super smooth café au lait isn't even commonly found at cafes, instead, a drink crafted in the home. Nowadays, the cafe au lait incorporates a variety of strong brews for its base; and its casual, commonplace nature maintains the lack of necessity for lattes.
Nevertheless, with the incredibly globalized advent of specialty coffee, times in France are changing. In addition to paying closer attention to beans and brewing methods, styles of coffee from around the world are making their way into newly opened cafes. So search enough, and you will find a café with a latte on the menu. Not to mention there's the ubiquitous Starbucks latte to satisfy convenient needs.