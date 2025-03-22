The Coffee Drink You Might Have A Hard Time Finding In France

Worldwide, many pair their daily coffee alongside milk. Although a combination of only two components, there's a widespread range of regional takes on the style. From Australia and New Zealand's beloved flat white, to the Spanish-born cortado, many cultures modify ratios and brewing methods to their taste. Yet if there's one milk-beverage that's among the most universal, it's a latte. Blending espresso with foamed milk in a tall glass, it's a highly variable — yet dependably easy-drinking — creation.

And despite its especially strong roots in Europe, curiously, the drink is absent on French café menus. Instead, this country operates with an entirely different set of coffee drinks, which are typically ordered without a menu. For example, ask for "un café" — translated to simply "a coffee" — and you'll get an espresso. While if you go for a noisette, a popular French coffee style, you'll receive an espresso with just a dash of foamed milk.

Not on the menu: Familiar Italian-derived drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, or a simple all-American drip coffee. In large part, this is due to the traditional nature of coffee-drinking in France. Upheld by centuries of its own café culture, coffee drinking operates by its own set of customs and go-to beverages. For example, you're expected to drink the beverage sitting down, and with a specific order for the time of day.