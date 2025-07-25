This Fishy Addition Might Be The Flavor Bomb Your Store-Bought Pasta Sauce Is Missing

Store-bought pasta sauce might not always taste as good as the long-simmered, homemade version, but it does offer the perk of convenience that you won't get from a homemade batch. Thankfully, there are a few secret ingredients you can use to upgrade store-bought tomato sauce to make the most of it, and one of those is the salty, savory addition of anchovies.

Anchovies are small fish, usually sold in tins and known for being extremely salty due to their canning process. Anchovies are usually cured in brine for several months before they're packed in cans and sold. They bring a bright burst of umami flavor to all kinds of dishes and are commonly incorporated into everything from sauces to salads. A little goes a long way, so start with just one anchovy, and finely dice it before adding it to the sauce, which will help it dissolve into the sauce quickly. Depending on how much sauce you're making, you can add more anchovies to taste. You can also use anchovy paste and skip the dicing step.