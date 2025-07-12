Take Your Next Martini From Dirty To Filthy With This Fishy Twist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From a myriad of over-the-top dirty martini garnishes to different spirits and pickled mixers, there seem to be endless ways to funk up your 'tini. Swimming parallel to this trend is the recent resurgence of the humble and tasty tinned fish in the post-pandemic era. So why not bring these two savory trends together into one cup? The small, super salty, and endlessly umami anchovy is perhaps best known for its somewhat controversial place as a pizza topping (and if you do love anchovy pizza, try canned clams as a topping on your next pie and thank us later), and for its use in the iconic Caesar salad. But you might want to plop a few (or rather, skewer a few) for your next martini.
The small tinned fish fits right in with the already savory cocktail, as its salty flavor profile is quite complementary to the ubiquitous briny olive topping. Plus, anchovies bring an additional fishiness that the right drinker will absolutely love. You can add anchovies simply as a folded and skewered garnish to top. Or, if you want even more of an impact, you can add them to your cocktail shaker before you start shaking, though this may cause a few bits of anchovy to go overboard into your glass, so this tip isn't one for those averse to such a texture. If your anchovies are packed in brine, feel free to pour that in along with the added olive juice, vermouth, and liquor of choice. If your anchovies are packed in olive oil, you can also pour a small amount of the oil on top of your mixed martini for an added punch.
More tips for a dirty, briny 'tini
If, even with the added anchovy brine, this tip doesn't satisfy your fishy cravings, worry not: There are many ways to add a nautical twist to your next dirty martini. In fact, in the spring of 2025, the aperitif maker Veso partnered with the tinned fish company Fishwife to release an anchovy flavored vermouth. Now, unfortunately, this fishy vermouth seems to have been a limited run, but we can still hope for a restock. Many martini crafters on TikTok have sung praises of the anchovy-infused fortified wine, thanks to its truly briny taste.
Of course, just because you may have missed out on this collaboration doesn't mean that you need to forgo your dreams of an anchovy vermouth; you can find other ways to infuse fishy flavor. For starters, if you're using anchovies packed in olive oil, you can fat-wash your gin or vodka with it to get an extra fishy punch. If you're simply in the mood for something oceanic, you can always add in clam juice, like the one by Bar Harbor, into your martini in lieu of, or in conjunction with, your olive brine. This flavor isn't exactly like anchovies, but it gives a similar twist that works well with the tinned fish, so why not give it a go? For bonus points, pair your anchovy martini with a delicious tinned fish charcuterie spread at your next gathering.