This Is Where Unsold Girl Scout Cookies End Up

Six-year-old Pim Neill from Pittsburgh made national headlines in February 2026 after selling over a record-breaking 75,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, climbing on to an even more impressive 120,000 boxes in March. With those kinds of sales numbers, Neill is likely the most successful individual hawker of Girl Scout cookies since they first hit the market in 1917. That's a nice chunk of the 200 million boxes said to be sold annually by the Girl Scouts of the USA every year, but what about the cookies that don't get sold?

No, as dismaying as it may be to any prospective Girl Scouts or their parents, the girls and their families don't just get to keep the unsold cookies and enjoy free desserts. The rules can and do vary between different troops and their respective regional councils, but, for the most part, Girl Scouts with excess cookie stock need to find a way to get rid of them (besides just eating them) or they'll find themselves on the hook for the cost. That typically entails either redistributing the extra cookies to other Girl Scouts or donating them.

Girl Scout cookies have been supplied by Keebler since 1934, and the traditional selling model involved troops ordering specific amounts of cookies and then going door-to-door or going to businesses to sell the packages directly. The door-to-door days have largely dwindled, with parents reporting safety concerns and people just not answering their doors to strangers. But troops and individual girls still place initial orders ahead of selling, which means the risk of winding up with leftover cookies remains.