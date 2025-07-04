How Long Store-Bought Cookies Last On The Counter, And How To Make Them Last Longer

Cookies are something of a dark horse when it comes to desserts, perhaps because we associate them more with daily life than special occasions. However, it's easy to argue that cookies are actually the superior dessert, as they're portable, easier to enjoy in small portions, and even the store-bought varieties come in an array of flavors, textures, and shapes. You might not even need to refrigerate them, as store-bought cookies can remain fresh for up to a week at room temperature, even if you choose to leave them in the original packaging.

That being said, some store-bought cookies are better quality than others, and they may go stale or get moldy if stored improperly. It's important to consider what kind of cookies usually grace your pantry when deciding how best to keep them fresh. For instance, soft cookies may keep better on the counter than crispy varieties, although the latter typically can stay fresher for longer.

Higher moisture levels put softer treats at a greater risk for developing mold, so it's crucial to store them in a cool, dry place. Hard cookies, meanwhile, don't have a tendency to mold, but they'll lose their snap and most of their flavor if their container isn't tightly sealed. That's why your best bet is to remove them from the original packaging before putting them away, unless, of course, you go through these treats very, very slowly. In that case, it may be best to leave half out and freeze the other half for up to three months to keep your favorite dessert fresh and ready to enjoy.