How Long Store-Bought Cookies Last On The Counter, And How To Make Them Last Longer
Cookies are something of a dark horse when it comes to desserts, perhaps because we associate them more with daily life than special occasions. However, it's easy to argue that cookies are actually the superior dessert, as they're portable, easier to enjoy in small portions, and even the store-bought varieties come in an array of flavors, textures, and shapes. You might not even need to refrigerate them, as store-bought cookies can remain fresh for up to a week at room temperature, even if you choose to leave them in the original packaging.
That being said, some store-bought cookies are better quality than others, and they may go stale or get moldy if stored improperly. It's important to consider what kind of cookies usually grace your pantry when deciding how best to keep them fresh. For instance, soft cookies may keep better on the counter than crispy varieties, although the latter typically can stay fresher for longer.
Higher moisture levels put softer treats at a greater risk for developing mold, so it's crucial to store them in a cool, dry place. Hard cookies, meanwhile, don't have a tendency to mold, but they'll lose their snap and most of their flavor if their container isn't tightly sealed. That's why your best bet is to remove them from the original packaging before putting them away, unless, of course, you go through these treats very, very slowly. In that case, it may be best to leave half out and freeze the other half for up to three months to keep your favorite dessert fresh and ready to enjoy.
Clever storage methods to keep your cookies fresh
Though the packaging for some store-bought cookies is technically resealable, it's not really the best container for keeping your Oreos or Fig Newtons fresh long term. Once those plastic packages are opened, it's virtually impossible to close them with an airtight seal — not to mention, they're noisy and one of the worst types of containers for keeping your pantry organized. Decanting them not only preserves freshness but also keeps your kitchen tidier.
Clear glass jars with screw-top lids or plastic canisters with lids featuring a silicone flange around the edge are the best choices for keeping your cookies fresh, not only because they seal in freshness but also because they protect your cookies. Plastic zip-top bags are okay in a pinch, but they won't protect your cookies from breaking, are prone to tearing along the seams, and can be hard to seal up tightly without introducing excess air or moisture. Durable containers will keep your cookies fresh for nearly two weeks.
If you're a huge fan of seasonal or limited-edition treats like Girl Scout cookies, the freezer is your best bet for long-term storage. Freezing helps keep them at peak freshness, so whenever you want to toss a few Girl Scout cookies in the air fryer for an indulgent treat or crumble some Chips Ahoy into your ice cream, they're ready to go. To avoid freezer burn, vacuum seal your cookies or sandwich them between layers of parchment paper in a freezer-safe tub.