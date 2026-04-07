The Upscale Steakhouse Yelpers Claim Serves The Best Ribeye They've Ever Had
A menu item so delicious that many customers have claimed it as their favorite is rare, but not impossible. Of all the restaurants out there serving up tasty steaks on their menus, there seems to be one that customers keep coming back to. A fantastic ribeye can be hard to come by, but at Morton's The Steakhouse, the ribeye is sure to deliver every time. Morton's is an upscale steakhouse that is known for its classy dining experience and delicious meats and seafood. While the menu at Morton's has appetizing options such as the New York strip or the filet mignon, it is also one of the steakhouses to eat at for the best ribeye. More specifically, the Cajun ribeye is a must-try item according to quite a large amount of Yelp reviewers.
The Cajun ribeye is a 16-ounce steak with a Cajun spice blend, served alongside au jus. It's priced at $56, and many believe this ribeye is absolutely worth every penny. As one Yelper stated, "My favorite is the Cajun ribeye. It is perfection." You may not expect much from a chain restaurant, but Morton's has proven to offer a sophisticated experience — you can even get your cocktail garnished with wagyu bacon. Of course, a classy restaurant like Morton's is sure to have delicious food, and customers can attest to this.
What makes Morton's Cajun ribeye so special?
One of the biggest steakhouse red flags is a restaurant with few to no reviews, and at Morton's, that is certainly not the case. On Yelp, reviewers have raved about the restaurant's Cajun ribeye for quite some time, for more than one reason. Diners claim this steak is juicy, well-cooked, and seasoned just right. The Cajun seasoning is said to add the perfect amount of flavor and spice to the steak, and customers can't get enough of it.
Morton's uses USDA prime beef steak and marinates the meat in the Cajun seasoning for 60 hours before being cooked, which helps give it that intense burst of flavor. A Redditor who previously worked at Morton's also stated that these steaks are tenderized with a Jaccard, which helps to make the meat all the more tender and tasty. One Yelper put it perfectly: "This had to be the ABSOLUTE BEST steak I've ever had!!!! Like seriously. You know off the top that this steak has been properly marinated."
If you're looking for a steak that's the star of the show, Morton's Cajun ribeye is the one. While this ribeye is great on its own, some diners have said it pairs well with Morton's black truffle sauce for extra delicious flavor. The Cajun ribeye is so popular that you can even find copycat recipes to replicate this meal at home, though many can attest that no one does it better than Morton's.