The Upscale Steakhouse Yelpers Claim Serves The Best Ribeye They've Ever Had

One of the biggest steakhouse red flags is a restaurant with few to no reviews, and at Morton's, that is certainly not the case. On Yelp, reviewers have raved about the restaurant's Cajun ribeye for quite some time, for more than one reason. Diners claim this steak is juicy, well-cooked, and seasoned just right. The Cajun seasoning is said to add the perfect amount of flavor and spice to the steak, and customers can't get enough of it.

Morton's uses USDA prime beef steak and marinates the meat in the Cajun seasoning for 60 hours before being cooked, which helps give it that intense burst of flavor. A Redditor who previously worked at Morton's also stated that these steaks are tenderized with a Jaccard, which helps to make the meat all the more tender and tasty. One Yelper put it perfectly: "This had to be the ABSOLUTE BEST steak I've ever had!!!! Like seriously. You know off the top that this steak has been properly marinated."

If you're looking for a steak that's the star of the show, Morton's Cajun ribeye is the one. While this ribeye is great on its own, some diners have said it pairs well with Morton's black truffle sauce for extra delicious flavor. The Cajun ribeye is so popular that you can even find copycat recipes to replicate this meal at home, though many can attest that no one does it better than Morton's.