Red Flags You Should Look Out For When Eating At A Steakhouse

For indecisive or picky diners, a steakhouse always seems like a safe bet. Whether you choose an affordable, family-friendly spot or splurge on a white-tablecloth expense-account restaurant, you have a pretty good idea of what to expect: lots of red meat, fluffy baked potatoes, and familiar sides such as freshly grilled vegetables. Plus, a few seafood and poultry dishes and a smattering of meatless options for any vegetarians who might be tagging along. A steakhouse's predictability is part of its appeal; sometimes, there's nothing more comforting than a menu of dependable favorites with no surprises.

The devil, however, is in the details, and not all steakhouses are created equal. You can't expect the same meat quality or service experience at an entry-level steakhouse as at a special-occasion spot such as Ruth's Chris. So if budget is a priority, keep your expectations in check. And while grilling a steak may sound simple, getting it right every time requires skill and practice — and not all cooks at all restaurants are equally gifted. Thus, if you want a good steakhouse experience, regardless of budget, it helps to know what to look for and what to avoid when choosing a restaurant. To help us identify some red flags, we've enlisted the help of Eric Rose, former executive chef at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.