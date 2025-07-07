The Bougie Chain Restaurant That Garnishes A Cocktail With A Piece Of Wagyu 'Bacon' Candy

For those that have fantasized about combining a boozy beverage and a tender steak, you are in luck. Not only does this Chicago steakhouse top one of its signature cocktails with a tender slice of caramelized New York Strip, but it's the best kind of beef that money can buy: a thin slice of wagyu. You can find this extravagant cocktail at Morton's The Steakhouse, an eatery that's been serving up opulence (and an unbeatable ribeye) since 1978. The chain boasts more than 65 restaurants across the United States, with locations in destination cities from New York to Hawaii.

Morton's goes the extra mile with everything, from art deco-inspired dining rooms to painstakingly sourced meats, and the cocktails are no exception. They're served in clouds of smoke, with dustings of edible gold for a fancy feel, and sometimes topped with thematic garnishes (like a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month). Candied wagyu accompanies the restaurant's State Street cocktail, which stands out as a showstopper with an inventive combination of flavors and a mid-range price tag of $20 for this bougie drink.