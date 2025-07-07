The Bougie Chain Restaurant That Garnishes A Cocktail With A Piece Of Wagyu 'Bacon' Candy
For those that have fantasized about combining a boozy beverage and a tender steak, you are in luck. Not only does this Chicago steakhouse top one of its signature cocktails with a tender slice of caramelized New York Strip, but it's the best kind of beef that money can buy: a thin slice of wagyu. You can find this extravagant cocktail at Morton's The Steakhouse, an eatery that's been serving up opulence (and an unbeatable ribeye) since 1978. The chain boasts more than 65 restaurants across the United States, with locations in destination cities from New York to Hawaii.
Morton's goes the extra mile with everything, from art deco-inspired dining rooms to painstakingly sourced meats, and the cocktails are no exception. They're served in clouds of smoke, with dustings of edible gold for a fancy feel, and sometimes topped with thematic garnishes (like a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month). Candied wagyu accompanies the restaurant's State Street cocktail, which stands out as a showstopper with an inventive combination of flavors and a mid-range price tag of $20 for this bougie drink.
The State Street cocktail's candied wagyu garnish
The State Street cocktail at Morton's The Steakhouse is a Manhattan made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, infused with cherries and orange peel. It carries the classic characteristics of a Manhattan: Boozy and sweet, with a bitter undertone that balances out the whole drink. Caramelized wagyu takes on the flavors of bacon, adding a salty, umami vibe and a satisfying crunch. Plus, the bartenders at Morton's don't just toss all the ingredients for the State Street cocktail in a shaker and call it a day – it's actually lovingly crafted for about an hour. They filter the bourbon, vermouth, and bitters through a cold brew distiller. Then, only after all those flavors are enhanced and combined, wagyu takes its place on the top of the glass.
Similar to opinions about the controversial Parmesan cheese on an espresso martini, reviews of the State Street cocktail at Morton's are mixed. Some people can't stop raving about it, impressed with the unexpected twist on such a classic drink. Others aren't so excited about the idea, claiming the combo results in cold steak and a salty Manhattan.