The Costco Kirkland Signature Deli Meat We Weren't Expecting To Love (But Absolutely Did)
Costco's deli is known for having a delicious selection of meats, so much so that its ready-to-eat deli chicken may be even better than Chipotle. However, when it comes to cold cuts, there are some meats that are better than others. Chowhound did a taste test of seven different Costco deli meats, and there was one that completely surprised us. Kirkland Extra Lean Ham may have sounded unappealing, but the flavor was certainly there. This ham was seasoned, tender, and an all-around perfect option to add to your next sandwich.
The extra lean ham is 98% fat free, and while we thought this would disrupt the taste, we were all wrong. The fact the meat was lean actually made the slices much more tender — this ham is a great option if you don't like fat in your cold cuts. While it's made with simple ingredients and seasonings, the flavor and saltiness shined through in our sandwich. We aren't the only ones that are fans of this ham, even shoppers swear by this meat for their sandwiches. The only big complaint seems to be the sodium at 280 milligrams per slice, but customers still buy this ham for its taste and high protein content.
What makes Kirkland's Extra Lean Ham better than others?
There are other Costco deli meats we would recommend purchasing, but Kirkland Extra Lean Ham stood out to us in more than one way. For starters, the main issue we found with other cold cuts was the lack of flavor and off-putting gristly textures. While this ham is on the thicker side and a bit saltier, that flavor and mouthfeel translate perfectly in the sandwich. Deli meats pair well with many flavors, but it's not often that one stands out enough to enjoy on its own. Many shoppers said the lean ham is not only tasty on a sandwich, but it's great to add to your breakfast omelet, too. It's also quick and easy to eat rolled up with cheese as a high-protein snack.
Costco never disappoints when it comes to variety, but in terms of flavor, there are some cold cuts out there that are best left on the shelf (we weren't impressed with the variety pack chicken). However, Kirkland Extra Lean Ham is a product you should add to your cart — plus, customers said it's always a good price. A ham sandwich doesn't have to be boring and bland, and we'll absolutely be using Kirkland ham to elevate ours from now on.