The Costco Kirkland Signature Deli Meat We Weren't Expecting To Love (But Absolutely Did)

Costco's deli is known for having a delicious selection of meats, so much so that its ready-to-eat deli chicken may be even better than Chipotle. However, when it comes to cold cuts, there are some meats that are better than others. Chowhound did a taste test of seven different Costco deli meats, and there was one that completely surprised us. Kirkland Extra Lean Ham may have sounded unappealing, but the flavor was certainly there. This ham was seasoned, tender, and an all-around perfect option to add to your next sandwich.

The extra lean ham is 98% fat free, and while we thought this would disrupt the taste, we were all wrong. The fact the meat was lean actually made the slices much more tender — this ham is a great option if you don't like fat in your cold cuts. While it's made with simple ingredients and seasonings, the flavor and saltiness shined through in our sandwich. We aren't the only ones that are fans of this ham, even shoppers swear by this meat for their sandwiches. The only big complaint seems to be the sodium at 280 milligrams per slice, but customers still buy this ham for its taste and high protein content.