The Kirkland-Brand Deli Meat Costco Shoppers Swear By For Sandwiches

Deli meat is an easy item to keep in the refrigerator. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a filling sandwich for any meal of the day. If you're a Costco shopper, customers say the brand's Kirkland Signature Uncured Extra Lean Ham is definitely one Costco deli meat worth buying.

A serving size is just one slice of ham, so while your sandwich won't be thick, customers say it's still worth the purchase. You can increase the serving size based on your own dietary needs, but keep in mind that each slice contains 280 milligrams of sodium, which is around 12% of the typical recommended daily value per the American Heart Association. It's common for deli meat to be high in salt due to the curing process, and while "uncured" ham is still cured, it's done without the use of synthetic nitrites or nitrates. The Kirkland ham is free from preservatives as well. With that said, the meat still comes in handy for anything from a ham and egg sandwich to a quick, low-effort lunch.

As for flavor, customers say the meat is decent quality for the price. It retails for around $11 for 3 pounds, though prices can vary by location. Once opened, don't keep it around for more than five days.