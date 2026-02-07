The Kirkland-Brand Deli Meat Costco Shoppers Swear By For Sandwiches
Deli meat is an easy item to keep in the refrigerator. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a filling sandwich for any meal of the day. If you're a Costco shopper, customers say the brand's Kirkland Signature Uncured Extra Lean Ham is definitely one Costco deli meat worth buying.
A serving size is just one slice of ham, so while your sandwich won't be thick, customers say it's still worth the purchase. You can increase the serving size based on your own dietary needs, but keep in mind that each slice contains 280 milligrams of sodium, which is around 12% of the typical recommended daily value per the American Heart Association. It's common for deli meat to be high in salt due to the curing process, and while "uncured" ham is still cured, it's done without the use of synthetic nitrites or nitrates. The Kirkland ham is free from preservatives as well. With that said, the meat still comes in handy for anything from a ham and egg sandwich to a quick, low-effort lunch.
As for flavor, customers say the meat is decent quality for the price. It retails for around $11 for 3 pounds, though prices can vary by location. Once opened, don't keep it around for more than five days.
Customers swear by this Kirkland Signature ham
Customers have different ways of using the ham. "These got me through college! Egg and Ham sandwiches for lunch almost every day," someone wrote in a thread on r/Costco. They continued, saying they would scramble the eggs ahead of time and make the sandwich daily using the ham and a scoop of the meal-prepped eggs.
Someone else suggested turning it into a salad, but the same method could easily be used for a deli sandwich. "Two or three slices of [ham], some pepperoni, some salami slices, provolone cheese, lettuce/spinach, maybe onion, certainly pepperoncini, tomato if you like it... chop it all up, dress with red wine vinegar and olive oil." Switch up the salad concept to include an Italian loaf or ciabatta bread and it becomes a twist on the viral chopped Italian sandwich.
"It works out great for breakfast sammies and tacos," someone else wrote, adding that the meat "also tastes fabulous in a grilled cheese on sourdough with pepper Jack cheese and honeycrisp apples." Users have mixed reviews on whether the ham freezes well, so don't be afraid to get creative with the sandwich ideas to ensure the meat gets used up before it goes bad.