Why We Ranked This Store-Brand Cream Cheese Dead Last In Our Taste Test

Cream cheese is a wonderfully flexible ingredient that you can work into everything from cheesecake to pasta sauces, or just smear it on a bagel, perhaps with some added extras. But despite its simplicity, not all cream cheeses hit the spot when it comes to quality, as Chowhound found out when we compared seven supermarket brands side by side. The worst of the bunch was Simple Truth Organic Cream Cheese, one of Kroger's in-house brands, so it's also available at stores under the Kroger umbrella like Dillons. While Kroger bills the brand as natural and free from "unwanted ingredients," the actual taste doesn't hold up to the supermarket's lofty attitude.

Our taste test involved trying each brand's cream cheese on plain bagels, and using them to make both frosting and onion dip. In all three of those tests, Simple Truth's wasn't really up to snuff. On the bagel, it didn't have that tangy note you want from cream cheese, and it had a gritty texture to boot. In the frosting, it took a lot of work to cream it with the sugar, and the final product wasn't particularly smooth. In the dip, the texture was an issue again, acting more like a clumpy cottage cheese.

All that, and it wasn't even very cheap. At $3.49, Simple Truth Organic Cream Cheese was over double the price of some higher-ranked options (including, ironically, Kroger Original Cream Cheese, which came in at No. 5 on our list). And the final nail in the coffin is that the foil tears and sticks when you're trying to unwrap it.