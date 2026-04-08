The Smartest Side Dishes Use This Time-Saving Trick

First, think about the dinners you already have high in rotation. Maybe you make something like salmon, rice, and broccoli once a week. Begin by putting your water on for the rice first, remove the fish from the refrigerator to pat dry, and give your broccoli a quick trim — this way, the rice will steam while you're roasting the broccoli in the oven and sauteing the fillets on the stovetop, all finishing in about half an hour.

There are, of course variations to this plan; maybe you just want to give the broccoli a quick blanch, which will only take a few minutes once the water's boiling, or perhaps you prefer any one of the many terrific ways you can bake salmon. You really just want to consider the time it takes to prepare each of your elements from beginning to end and make sure to use that liminal space efficiently.

This can be easier to compartmentalize if you're using different parts of your range for each preparation. The rice is passive enough in the above example; you'll quickly lower its burner, cover, and handle other matters until it's ready to fluff. Popping the veggie in the oven lets you focus on the protein elsewhere on the stovetop, rather than having all three dishes firing in plain sight at once. It also keeps you from having to negotiate disparate temperatures like you might with a de facto sheet pan dinner, although those are still among some of the top time savers in the book.