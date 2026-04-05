The US State With The Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee By A Long Shot

How much can the price of a regular cup of filter coffee vary across the country? The answer: A lot. According to data from restaurant management software maker Toast, as of summer 2025, the median price for a cup of joe in the U.S. was $3.52. In Hawaii, however, you'd pay a hefty $5.23, or $1.71 more than you would in the country as a whole. Since Hawaii has a warm climate, maybe you'd prefer a cold brew, but don't expect a much better deal. You can expect to fork over about $6.74 for a cold brew in Hawaii, compared to a country-wide median of $5.47. That's a marginally better but still substantial $1.27 price difference.

Considering that Hawaii is the only U.S. state where coffee grows on a significant scale (California has a very small industry), what's the deal? (Puerto Rico also grows coffee, but as a territory, it wasn't included in this data.) Hawaiian coffee is just more expensive to grow and harvest: Wages and equipment costs are higher than in most other coffee-producing countries, and that translates into a higher price for your cup. The Kona coffee that Hawaii is known for is also considered premium quality, which also leads to higher prices even if the coffee is locally grown.