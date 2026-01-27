The US States Where People Spend The Most On Groceries

If you're feeling squeezed at the supermarket checkout in the continental United States, know that things could be worse. You could live in Hawaii or Alaska, the two U.S. states where residents spend the most (on average) on groceries each week. According to analyses based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data (published by Visual Capitalist), both states pay well above the national average of $118 per week, with Hawaii the most expensive at $157 followed by Alaska at $152. They're also well ahead of the next most expensive state, California ($127 per week).

The general reason for this is geography. Hawaii imports the vast majority of its food (around 90%), which means that most supermarket goods must travel thousands of miles by ship, adding hefty freight costs. It's hardly surprising. When we looked back in 2023, Hawaii also had the most expensive groceries in the U.S. It's also why you won't find a Chipotle in Hawaii or Alaska, which faces similar challenges, particularly in remote communities that rely heavily on barges or air transport for food deliveries. In the Land of the Midnight Sun, prices like $9 for bread and $10 for orange juice are normal (cities like Anchorage are more affordable, but still well above the national average). Alaska is also not a great place to grow food, so most is imported, although Alaskans can still grow a limited set of cold-weather produce like potatoes, carrots, and barley.

After Hawaii and Alaska, the mainland states with the highest grocery bills are West Coast states such as California and Washington, although at $127 and $126 per week, respectively, they're closer to the national average (Oregon is somewhat cheaper at $122). The high bills there are likely for different reasons than Hawaii's and Alaska's. While these mild-climate states have robust agricultural sectors, they're also expensive places to live, so supermarkets face a mix of higher labor costs, real estate expenses, and operating costs.