The Mainland US State Starting To Grow Its Own Coffee

The United States might be the birthplace of third wave, artisan coffee (there are three waves of coffee: first, second, and third) and Americans are certainly big fans of the bold and fruity caffeinated beverage. Yet historically, most of the coffee consumed in the States has been imported from places like Colombia, Brazil, and Costa Rica, or transported to the mainland from Hawaii. In recent years, though, producers in a mainland U.S. state decided to try growing small-batch coffee themselves. The state in question? It's the same state producing the most strawberries, almonds, lemons, pistachios, pomegranates, raspberries, walnuts, and more — none other than California.

There's a reason why until recently, coffee wasn't grown in any of the contiguous 48 states — the plant needs specific weather conditions to thrive, which are most readily found in an area circling the equator known as the coffee belt. But as it turns out, the balmy, consistent warmth of Southern California is just similar enough to these tropical environments to make coffee farming possible, albeit with a little bit of modification. The first commercially viable coffee harvest in California was in 2017 by a group called FRINJ Coffee, and while there are still relatively few coffee farms in the Golden State, the market has certainly grown since then, expanding to include more than 70 farms throughout the foothills of Southern California.