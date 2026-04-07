Here's Why You Typically Can't Walk Or Bike In A Fast Food Drive-Thru

Riding a bike and walking are great ways to stay in shape and lessen your carbon footprint, but as much freedom as these modes of transportation give you, you can't actually go everywhere this way. One of the limitations might be a bit surprising — the drive-thru window at your local fast-food spot. You'll be hard-pressed to find a drive-thru that will serve you at the window if you aren't in a vehicle.

Some cities have opted to ban drive-thru windows altogether for a number of reasons — like the fact they contribute to traffic and pollution problems. But for those that have drive-thrus, there is a good chance pedestrians and bicyclists can't use them. And it isn't because these customers slow down the line (which is an avoidable red flag). The real reasons are safety and liability, factors restaurant owners are acutely aware of, making the issue a matter of both company policy and local ordinances. Because drive-thru windows are typically on private property, there are no specific traffic regulations stating pedestrians or bicycle riders can't use them, but you're likely to be ignored or told you can't be served at the window.

A restaurant's decision to refuse service to pedestrian's or bicyclists at the drive-thru could simply be the driving force behind it and the reasons could be anywhere from fear of liability, a past history of injury-causing accidents, or simply an insurance requirement. Regardless of the source of the decision, the goal is to keep injuries from happening.