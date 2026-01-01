Are You Making This Common But Rude Drive-Thru Etiquette Mistake?

It's easy to be overwhelmed by your options when you get to the drive-thru. You might see a combo deal you didn't know about, sides that suddenly sound tempting, or drink options you suddenly can't live without. That being said, doing the, "I'll have the ... uh ... um ... just a minute," into the speaker can seriously put a damper on the restaurant's workflow, leading to a backlog of both cars and orders.

The simple solution to this issue? Pull over into one of the restaurant's parking spots, pull up the menu on your phone, and decide what you'd like to order before you get into the drive-thru line. If the restaurant has an app, you can also make your order that way, then pick it up at the drive-thru (just tell them at the speaker that you've already made an app order). Chipotle's Chipotlane (a tongue twister for sure) is a great example of how using the app can save you — and the restaurant's employees — some time. In the event that you don't have service, you can't find the restaurant's menu online, or you're otherwise unable to be prepared before you get to the speaker, be as quick as possible, and offer a short apology if you're taking more than a few seconds to make up your mind.