Are You Making This Common But Rude Drive-Thru Etiquette Mistake?
It's easy to be overwhelmed by your options when you get to the drive-thru. You might see a combo deal you didn't know about, sides that suddenly sound tempting, or drink options you suddenly can't live without. That being said, doing the, "I'll have the ... uh ... um ... just a minute," into the speaker can seriously put a damper on the restaurant's workflow, leading to a backlog of both cars and orders.
The simple solution to this issue? Pull over into one of the restaurant's parking spots, pull up the menu on your phone, and decide what you'd like to order before you get into the drive-thru line. If the restaurant has an app, you can also make your order that way, then pick it up at the drive-thru (just tell them at the speaker that you've already made an app order). Chipotle's Chipotlane (a tongue twister for sure) is a great example of how using the app can save you — and the restaurant's employees — some time. In the event that you don't have service, you can't find the restaurant's menu online, or you're otherwise unable to be prepared before you get to the speaker, be as quick as possible, and offer a short apology if you're taking more than a few seconds to make up your mind.
More fast food etiquette tips
Having your order ready to go when you get to the speaker isn't the only way you can be uber-polite and make life a little bit easier for employees at fast food restaurants. When you're making your order, be sure to request any extras while you're at the speaker — don't wait until you get to the window. Extra napkins, sauces, and other add-ons may require the person behind the speaker to do a bit of extra work before you get to the window, so letting them know what you need while you're ordering can help to support their workflow.
Another important point: while it may be tempting to simply get started with your order the minute you hear someone on the other end of the speaker at the drive-thru, take a moment to say hello. Saying what you need without taking a moment to greet the person on the other side of the speaker is one of the rudest ways to order drinks and food, according to servers. Another way you can make your server's day a little bit easier: If you're in a financial position to do so, throw a tip their way. If the app or drive-thru payment system doesn't give you the option to do so, giving them a few extra bucks (if their restaurant's policies allow them to accept cash) can show them your appreciation for their hard work.