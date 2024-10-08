Why Some Cities Decided To Ban Fast Food Drive-Thrus

A 2023 Drive Research survey found that as many as 40% of Americans purchase food through drive-thrus. Despite their popularity, some cities are now working to ban these establishments. While this might surprise or sadden some lovers of uber-quick eateries (especially now with inventions like drive-thru AI voices), these businesses really do come with their fair share of downsides.

The main problem with drive-thrus is their long lines, which spill out of the parking lots and onto busy roads, creating enormous traffic problems and danger for all. As professor of urban and regional planning Eric Dumbaugh shared with CNN, these establishments are often placed intentionally on busy roads with high traffic to attract as many customers as possible. This might be good for business, but it's terrible for safety, and personal injury claims from those harmed at drive-thrus have skyrocketed.

Additionally, fast food establishments are wreaking havoc on our carbon footprints because they encourage pedestrians to use cars in lieu of walking, ride shares, or public transport. As David Dixon, urban places fellow at Stantec, shared with CNN, this preference for auto travel and fast dining also takes away community spaces. They encourage people to eat on the go rather than interact with others, which further decreases walkability and promotes an isolated, auto-centric lifestyle. "Drive-thrus don't "support any of the life and vitality and amenities that suggest people might want to come live, work or play in a neighborhood," he said.