The Olive Garden Ordering Hack That Guarantees Fresh Breadsticks To-Go
If you, like us, are avid fans of Olive Garden breadsticks, you may also want to enjoy their pillowy, soft perfection even when you order them to go. When you dine in at any Olive Garden, the unlimited breadsticks are a mandatory part of the spread — and the best part is that they taste like they were freshly baked to order, though that is not entirely the case. In the event that you're on the go or are feeling like having a relaxing time in the comforts of your own home, but are still craving your Olive Garden fix, chances are that you want the breadsticks to have the same "freshly baked" feel to them. The good news is that there is an ingenious hack that guarantees fresh-tasting breadsticks even if you order them to-go.
When placing your order online, you'll notice that there is an option to request a solo order of breadsticks that come in half a dozen increments to be "baked" or "unbaked." Opt for the unbaked breadsticks, which you can then bake on your own according to the provided instructions, so that you can experience the quintessential Olive Garden breadsticks like they are fresh out of the restaurant's kitchen. To recreate the OG Olive Garden recipe, which interestingly does not use any dairy-based butter, brush the baked breadsticks with dairy-free margarine and season them with garlic salt for the classic, melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes the breadsticks so enjoyable.
Why you should stock up on unbaked breadsticks
One of the many beauties of choosing the DIY route is the control over the ingredients and the quantities that it offers. Obviously, the same applies when you're recreating Olive Garden's breadsticks at home, meaning you should consider stocking up on its unbaked breadsticks that you can freeze for another day and season them in a number of ways to put a spin on the basic garlic breadstick recipe. While Olive Garden's seasonings include some good old garlic salt, you can switch things up to create more exciting flavor combinations. For the fans of heat and spice, some chili flakes ought to add a nice kick to your breadsticks, while a sprinkle of smoked paprika adds a robust smokiness to complement the spice. Feel free to play around with different spices and seasonings for creative breadstick recipes that you can serve alongside your daily meals, from pastas, soups, stews, and much more.
The breadsticks can also be transformed into many other delicious creations. For example, you can make your own Olive Garden croutons using the chain's breadsticks and bring a satisfying crunch to your salads. If you have the unseasoned breadsticks, you can also use them to make French toast for your next brunch, or dust them with cinnamon sugar along with a sweet icing glaze for a sweet treat. While on the topic of dessert-like options, consider making bread pudding with any leftover, unseasoned breadsticks. The next time you're placing your Olive Garden takeout order, consider stocking up on those breadsticks because clearly, the sky is the limit for their versatility.