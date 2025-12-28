The Olive Garden Ordering Hack That Guarantees Fresh Breadsticks To-Go

If you, like us, are avid fans of Olive Garden breadsticks, you may also want to enjoy their pillowy, soft perfection even when you order them to go. When you dine in at any Olive Garden, the unlimited breadsticks are a mandatory part of the spread — and the best part is that they taste like they were freshly baked to order, though that is not entirely the case. In the event that you're on the go or are feeling like having a relaxing time in the comforts of your own home, but are still craving your Olive Garden fix, chances are that you want the breadsticks to have the same "freshly baked" feel to them. The good news is that there is an ingenious hack that guarantees fresh-tasting breadsticks even if you order them to-go.

When placing your order online, you'll notice that there is an option to request a solo order of breadsticks that come in half a dozen increments to be "baked" or "unbaked." Opt for the unbaked breadsticks, which you can then bake on your own according to the provided instructions, so that you can experience the quintessential Olive Garden breadsticks like they are fresh out of the restaurant's kitchen. To recreate the OG Olive Garden recipe, which interestingly does not use any dairy-based butter, brush the baked breadsticks with dairy-free margarine and season them with garlic salt for the classic, melt-in-your-mouth experience that makes the breadsticks so enjoyable.