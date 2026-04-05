'90s Kids Will Probably Remember This Classic Nestlé Treat, But It's Not Nearly As Fun As It Used To Be

Millennials may not have homes, retirement plans, or secure employment, but there is one thing they have in spades: nostalgia. You can catch us yearning for a sickeningly sweet can of Hubba Bubba soda or imbibing a half-baked reboot of a classic childhood TV show for some cold comfort. There are many discontinued, recalled, or permanently closed-off aspects of our childhood that cause us pain (don't even ask about McDonald's Play Place). But there is one treat that stands out among the rest. One which strikes a chill in the heart of every millennial: Nestlé Wonder Ball.

First introduced in the middle of the 1990s (an exact date is hard to pin down) as Nestlé Magic Ball, this candy was every child's dream: hollow ball of chocolate with a small toy in a plastic sphere. Initially, each toy had a Disney theme, but Magic and later, Wonder Balls, would soon branch out to include Pokémon and other popular characters.

This combination of candy and toys linked cleverly with popular children's movie and TV characters was seemingly perfect for American children. However, the toy-candy combo was not long for the market. In 1997, Nestlé pulled Wonder Balls because it went against a long-standing FDA policy prohibiting the combination of food and inedible components. Wonder Ball was then relaunched in 2000, this time with a candy filling. But the balls kept their cartoon links (usually in candy shape). In 2004, Nestlé sold the brand to Frankford Candy Company, which shortly after, discontinued the candy, much to the chagrin of many millennials.