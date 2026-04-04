Indulge In All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib At This Casino Buffet Outside Of Denver

Buffets are a bit polarizing. Either you love them and their endless, all-you-can-eat supply of options, or you hate the fact that mass-produced food sits there out in the open. But regardless of your personal stance, they are undoubtedly popular, and every state has at least one great buffet. If you happen to be in Denver, you might want to drive about an hour west to the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, where The Buffet (a simple, fitting name) is an endless extravaganza of delicious food that includes one extremely popular item: all the prime rib you can eat.

The prime rib seems to hit on a popular theme — this impressive cut of meat is also the star of the show at Shanahan's, a popular Denver steakhouse. The much-loved cut is known for its impressive marbling, rich, buttery flavor, and tender texture, and it is generally considered a top choice for beef cuts. Prime rib is a favorite in restaurants, and when it's offered on buffets, people line up.

Dinner at The Buffet on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays is a bit pricey at nearly $60 per person (it's slightly cheaper at $54 the rest of the week). However, the variety of quality options is more than worth the cost, earning the restaurant such rave reviews online that you may want to check it out even if you don't gamble.