You Can't Miss The Prime Rib At This Denver Steakhouse With 3,000 Glowing Reviews
What's the first thing you do when scoping out a new restaurant? You likely head to Google, where you read countless reviews to decide if a spot is worth visiting and, more importantly, which menu items are worth ordering. Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver pretty much puts to rest the idea that food doesn't taste as good up there. It has more than 3,000 total reviews, many of which suggest the place is worth a visit. As far as what to order, it seems this restaurant has achieved a perfect prime rib.
Shanahan's is a modern steakhouse which, upon entering its website, immediately advertises its steak, fish, and cocktails as key menu components. The herb-crusted prime rib costs $69 and includes a 16-ounce, hand-carved prime rib, according to the steakhouse menu. It's cooked with an herby crust and served with creamy horseradish and au jus, plus glazed carrots. Various Yelp reviews describe the dish as anything from "delicious" to "amazing." It's important to note, though, that the dish has limited availability. One review mentioned wanting to try the dish, but the restaurant had already run out, which could cause frustration. It's worth getting there early if you want to make sure you can get it.
Customers say the prime rib is worth it
At $69, the prime rib is one of the least expensive meat choices on the menu. A 12-ounce bone-in filet mignon costs $95, while an 8-ounce wagyu filet costs $98, so the prime rib looks appealing as far as price. And customers say the flavor makes this one an all-around hit. "[The] prime rib was cooked and seasoned to perfection, with quite possibly the best creamy horseradish I've ever tasted," one Yelp reviewer wrote. The portions are large, too, so you're getting what you pay for. "We all had the 16-ounce prime rib which was delicious and just way too much food at least for us. We all took much of it home," a TripAdvisor review said.
Other reviews on the site described the prime rib as "lovely" and "always tasty," however, one person did say they felt it was over-salted. The restaurant is definitely a place for special occasions, so consider the prices before you go. While the steaks are already expensive, you can expect to pay around $22 for a cocktail, anywhere from $25-$48 per appetizer, and potentially more than $20 if you want a side to pair with that prime rib.