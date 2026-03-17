You Can't Miss The Prime Rib At This Denver Steakhouse With 3,000 Glowing Reviews

What's the first thing you do when scoping out a new restaurant? You likely head to Google, where you read countless reviews to decide if a spot is worth visiting and, more importantly, which menu items are worth ordering. Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver pretty much puts to rest the idea that food doesn't taste as good up there. It has more than 3,000 total reviews, many of which suggest the place is worth a visit. As far as what to order, it seems this restaurant has achieved a perfect prime rib.

Shanahan's is a modern steakhouse which, upon entering its website, immediately advertises its steak, fish, and cocktails as key menu components. The herb-crusted prime rib costs $69 and includes a 16-ounce, hand-carved prime rib, according to the steakhouse menu. It's cooked with an herby crust and served with creamy horseradish and au jus, plus glazed carrots. Various Yelp reviews describe the dish as anything from "delicious" to "amazing." It's important to note, though, that the dish has limited availability. One review mentioned wanting to try the dish, but the restaurant had already run out, which could cause frustration. It's worth getting there early if you want to make sure you can get it.