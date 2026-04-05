Ringo Starr's Go-To Sandwich Proves That One Ingredient Is All You Need

The Beatles were known as the biggest music icons of the 1960s, and they quickly solidified themselves as one of the greatest bands in music history. But they were only humans and still had their share of favorite foods and drinks. While the group was known for coining the phrase "All you need is love," for Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, all you need is cheese. When it comes to the musician's favorite sandwich, cheese is the main ingredient. This doesn't mean you only have to put one type of cheese on the sandwich. A combination is fine, but Starr noted that it has to be goat cheese.

Back in 2021, Starr confirmed his love for cheese sandwiches in a Q&A on Stephen Colbert's show. When asked for his "best sandwich," Starr said, "I don't have a lot of them anymore, but cheese." Colbert questioned Starr's response: "Just [a] cheese sandwich?" But Starr doubled down. "Yeah, I love cheese." Once he added that it has to be goat cheese, Colbert questioned why. "Because I don't eat anything from the cow," Starr said, claiming that "the molecules are so big." Colbert didn't question the theory much more, although experts do claim that goat's milk is easier to digest than cow's milk.