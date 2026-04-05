The Affordable Cut Of Steak You'll Find At Applebee's Every Single Time
Applebee's is an American-style bar and grill featuring dishes like burgers, Buffalo wings, and even steaks. The chain has a pretty big appetizer selection, though some apps are better than others, according to our ranking. But if you've ever had a steak at Applebee's, you probably know the restaurant only sells one cut of this meat: a top round sirloin. However, it's available three ways. You can get it in a 6-ounce portion, an 8-ounce portion, or as the well-known Bourbon Street Steak, an 8-ounce portion that's Cajun seasoned and comes with potatoes and veggies. The most affordable of these three, though, is the 6-ounce top sirloin. Prices vary by location, but it costs around $18 to $21.
A big reason why top sirloin is so affordable compared to other steak cuts — and why you won't always see it at a fancy steakhouse — is because it's leaner. This means it has less of that rich marbling that you'd find in something like a ribeye, so it's often viewed as a little tougher. But when cooked properly, its beefy flavor comes through, which means it's not a cut to be overlooked. It's actually one you might want to utilize more. For the most tender meat, make sure it's not overcooked. Order it medium-rare at Applebee's and you'll probably be surprised by how flavorful it is.
The top sirloin at Applebee's receives mixed reviews
As a better-value steak at a chain, you shouldn't necessarily expect the Applebee's top sirloin to be the best cut you've ever had. Some chain restaurant steaks are just better quality than others, but the Applebee's sirloin is meant to be flavorful and economical. So, when you order it with that in mind, it's a solid dinner experience. However, the steak does receive mixed reviews from customers.
Some satisfied Applebee's diners speak highly of the chain's top sirloin. "This is honestly my favorite steak by a mile ... it's delicious," one person wrote of the steak in an r/TopSecretRecipes Reddit thread. Another user, who claimed to work at Applebee's, said the steak is seasoned with "bar and grill seasoning" made from salt, pepper, and garlic, which is what gives the steak much of its flavor.
Other consumers aren't as generous when describing Applebee's take on top sirloin, with one person posting a photo on Reddit of what appeared to be a very small steak cut. The disappointment was less about the flavor and more about the size, but people were quick to diss the chain. "See the problem is you went to Applebee's," one person joked, while another user said the steak looked more like a "beef nugget." Ultimately, if you want a good-sized portion of sirloin, it's worth it to at least go for the 8-ounce option. And flavor-wise, people don't seem to have too many complaints.