The Affordable Cut Of Steak You'll Find At Applebee's Every Single Time

Applebee's is an American-style bar and grill featuring dishes like burgers, Buffalo wings, and even steaks. The chain has a pretty big appetizer selection, though some apps are better than others, according to our ranking. But if you've ever had a steak at Applebee's, you probably know the restaurant only sells one cut of this meat: a top round sirloin. However, it's available three ways. You can get it in a 6-ounce portion, an 8-ounce portion, or as the well-known Bourbon Street Steak, an 8-ounce portion that's Cajun seasoned and comes with potatoes and veggies. The most affordable of these three, though, is the 6-ounce top sirloin. Prices vary by location, but it costs around $18 to $21.

A big reason why top sirloin is so affordable compared to other steak cuts — and why you won't always see it at a fancy steakhouse — is because it's leaner. This means it has less of that rich marbling that you'd find in something like a ribeye, so it's often viewed as a little tougher. But when cooked properly, its beefy flavor comes through, which means it's not a cut to be overlooked. It's actually one you might want to utilize more. For the most tender meat, make sure it's not overcooked. Order it medium-rare at Applebee's and you'll probably be surprised by how flavorful it is.