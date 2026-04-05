This Canned Cinnamon Roll Hack Makes Fresh Donuts In A Flash

Homemade baked goods are an easy way to spend a slow weekend morning, but let's be honest: if you don't know how to bake, there is definitely a learning curve. Baking is a science, meaning the measurements should always be exact (unlike cooking, where you can add a pinch more of this or that). Thankfully, if it's freshly-baked donuts that you want, you don't have to break out the measuring cups. Instead, there's a secret for bakery-worthy donuts that only takes two ingredients: canned cinnamon rolls, and canola oil for frying (no baking necessary).

This hack is probably the easiest version of fried donuts there is. Just remove the cinnamon rolls from the can — if you're looking for the best kind, Chowhound ranked them — and break them apart as if you were going to bake them as intended. But instead, scoop out the center to create a donut hole. Then fry both the ring-shaped donuts and the scooped donut holes in 350 degree Fahrenheit canola oil for no more than two minutes per side. The best part? The can comes with frosting, so you truly don't need anything more than the canned rolls and some oil.