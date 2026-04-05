This Canned Cinnamon Roll Hack Makes Fresh Donuts In A Flash
Homemade baked goods are an easy way to spend a slow weekend morning, but let's be honest: if you don't know how to bake, there is definitely a learning curve. Baking is a science, meaning the measurements should always be exact (unlike cooking, where you can add a pinch more of this or that). Thankfully, if it's freshly-baked donuts that you want, you don't have to break out the measuring cups. Instead, there's a secret for bakery-worthy donuts that only takes two ingredients: canned cinnamon rolls, and canola oil for frying (no baking necessary).
This hack is probably the easiest version of fried donuts there is. Just remove the cinnamon rolls from the can — if you're looking for the best kind, Chowhound ranked them — and break them apart as if you were going to bake them as intended. But instead, scoop out the center to create a donut hole. Then fry both the ring-shaped donuts and the scooped donut holes in 350 degree Fahrenheit canola oil for no more than two minutes per side. The best part? The can comes with frosting, so you truly don't need anything more than the canned rolls and some oil.
How to liven up these canned cinnamon roll donuts
You can make them as-is, and there's no doubt this fried cinnamon dough will taste good. But if you want to jazz up the donuts even more, feel free to get creative with the toppings. The cinnamon roll frosting is nice and sticky, so you can brush it over the donuts, then dunk the donut tops into any toppings you choose.
For added color and sweetness, rainbow-colored sprinkles are a perfect topping. Mini chocolate chips would be great, too. For something a little more balanced, try chopping walnuts or crushing some almonds and using these to top the donuts. If you don't love the frosting container that comes with the can, you also make your own, or swap frosting entirely for just a caramel drizzle (the latter pairs nicely with walnuts). Homemade candied pecans on top would be a serious flavor boost, too. Once the donuts are done, they don't even need to be refrigerated. You can store them in an airtight container at room temperature where they'll stay fresh for up to three days, but you'll get the best flavor and texture from this treat if you enjoy them the day they're made.