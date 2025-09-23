The Secret For Bakery-Worthy Donuts With A Crispy Exterior

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donuts' sweet flavor makes them a special treat, but what sets a good donut apart from the rest is all in its texture: crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. It's easy enough to pick one up at your favorite donut chain, but frying donuts at home just requires a little technique to master this tasty snack.

"That perfect donut crunch comes down to two things: the right oil temp and a little patience," Hannah Taylor, author of "Measure with Your Heart," told Chowhound. "Keep your oil steady at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so the outside can fry up golden while the inside gets light and fluffy." An unsteady oil temperature impacts the donut's texture because, if too hot, it creates too crispy of a crust, and if too cold, the donut can absorb some grease. "And nobody wants that," Taylor added. An easy way to keep the temperature steady is to avoid overcrowding the pot. The donuts should have enough room that they aren't touching and can easily float around and be flipped over. Frying them is also a great idea if you don't have a donut pan, though you can bake donuts, too.